Russian Forces Hold About 2,000 People In Oleshky Without Food Or Water, Nearly 50 Of Them Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“In the occupied town of Oleshky, the Russians are holding about 2,000 of our people hostage, including nearly 50 children. They are forced to survive without food, electricity, or water,” Prokudin said.

He emphasized that the Russians have effectively deprived them of the opportunity to leave this hell, and that is the most terrifying thing.

“Instead of making loud statements, we have chosen the path of concrete action. Since March, together with a unit of the 11th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine and defenders from the 34th Separate Marine Brigade 'Borysfen,' we have been systematically delivering food across the Dnipro River using drones,” Prokudin added.

According to him, one of the largest such operations was recently carried out.

“In coordination with the 30th Marine Corps Corps, the 'Grim' Tactical Group, the 34th 'Borysfen' Marine Brigade, the 'Bolgarichi' unit of the 11th Brigade of the National Guard, the 34th Regiment of the National Guard, and the 79th Border Guard Detachment, we delivered approximately 4,000 metric tons of food directly to 100 designated locations in the city,” Prokudin noted.

According to him, the invaders are trying to disrupt this aid as well.

“Russian troops are shooting down drones carrying provisions and cynically confiscating or reselling food intended for children and the elderly,” Prokudin asserts.

It is noted that the occupiers are detaining Oleshky residents for receiving humanitarian aid packages, throwing them“into the basement,” brutally beating them, and resorting to violence.

Sybiha reports hunger inand calls for immediate safe evacuation

Prokudin reminded that the deliberate blocking of aid and the creation of famine among the civilian population constitute war crimes with no statute of limitations, and assured that the Ukrainian side will continue to make every effort to help the residents of Oleshky.

As reported by Ukrinform, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha spoke about the famine in Oleshky and called for an immediate and safe evacuation.

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets / Facebook