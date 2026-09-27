Tania Ahmed
- Honorary Postdoctoral Associate, Macquarie University
I have been awarded a PhD in Astrophysics and Astronomical and Space Instrumentation from Macquarie University. I also hold another PhD in Electrical Engineering from the University of Queensland alongside a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Electrical and Electronic Engineering. My unique combination of two PhDs provides me with both the engineering expertise and scientific understanding required to bridge the gap between engineering and observational astrophysics.Experience
- –present Honorary Postdoctoral Associate, Macquarie University –present Sessional Academic, Macquarie University
- The University of Queensland, PhD (Electrical Engineering) Macquarie University, PhD (Astrophysics and Astronomical and Space Instrumentation) Deakin University, Graduate Certificate of Higher Education (Learning and Teaching) (FHEA, In Progress)
- Member of the Astronomical Society of Australia Member, Engineers Australia NAATI Certified Interpreter Member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers
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