Iran's IRGC Claims Capture Of US 'Kingfish' Drone In Strait Of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday (local time) repeated its claim of capturing a United States underwater drone in the Strait of Hormuz, this time identifying the "second catch" as a "Mk 18 Mod 2 Kingfish" that was earlier reported as a REMUS 600.

In a post on social media platform X, the spokesperson for the IRGC, Second Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, confirmed that the naval force had seized the American "Mk 18 Mod 2 Kingfish" autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV).

IRGC Calls Strait a 'Hunting Ground'

"The Strait of Hormuz is not only open, but a hunting ground for the IRGC Navy targeting American submarines; the second catch has been reeled in, this time the Mk 18 Mod 2 Kingfish; an advanced, autonomous AUV equipped with sonar and precision navigation, worth several million dollars. It's not just a hunt; it's a trophy of technology and intelligence," the IRGC wrote.

Drone Initially Misidentified

The IRGC Navy earlier claimed that it had seized this system, describing it as a REMUS 600 belonging to the United States military in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to an official statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB on Sunday, the operation targeted what Iranian military authorities characterised as the "second subsurface [submarine] of the American terrorist army" operating in the strategic waterway.

'Complex Operation' and Espionage Claims

The IRGC stated that the capture was executed through a "coordinated and complex operation" leveraging Iranian military intelligence oversight and electronic warfare capabilities.

"With the help of God Almighty, the IRGC Navy soldiers, through a coordinated and complex operation with intelligence and electronic warfare, were able to trap an advanced UAV of the American terrorist army that was operating in the Strait of Hormuz for the purpose of espionage," the statement read.

The intercepted platform was earlier identified by the IRGC Navy as a Remus 600, an intelligent, autonomous unmanned underwater vehicle, which Iranian officials alleged was conducting espionage missions inside the strait.

Data Retrieval and Analysis

"This submersible is a type of intelligent and advanced submersible called the Remus 600, which was captured by the IRGC Navy and is now in the hands of the force's specialists to retrieve its information," it added.

IRIB cited the IRGC statement as confirming that the captured submersible has been handed over to specialist military technicians to analyse the system and recover stored data.

Strait of Hormuz Declared 'Closed'

The IRGC Navy further reiterated its firm stance on maritime transit through the choke point, declaring the Strait of Hormuz closed and warning that it continues to take "strong and relentless" action against unauthorised traffic in the region, IRIB reported.

"The IRGC Navy firmly declares that the Strait of Hormuz is closed and we are taking strong and relentless action against dangerous movements and unauthorised traffic through the Strait of Hormuz," the statement added. (ANI)

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