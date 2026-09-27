Can't Escape Hay Fever Outdoors? Levoit Australia Says Start At Home

SYDNEY, Sept. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levoit is helping Australians prepare their homes for hay fever season, as spring arrives following Australia's warmest winter on record, with above-average temperatures forecast across much of the country.

As gardens bloom and pollen levels rise, the change in season can bring more airborne particles into the home. For those affected by hay fever, where and how these particles circulate indoors is worth considering as pollen season gets underway.

Why Spring Can Trigger Hay Fever

For many Australians, spring means more than warmer weather and longer days. Grass, weed and tree pollens are among the most common triggers of seasonal hay fever, with these tiny airborne particles able to enter homes through open windows and doors and travel indoors on clothing, hair and pets.

Other indoor allergens, including dust, mould and pet dander, can also contribute to allergy symptoms.







How Levoit Helps Keep Indoor Air Fresher

For households looking to be more mindful of indoor air during pollen season, air purification can be an easy addition to everyday routines. Whether it's running in the bedroom overnight, during the day in a home office or in shared living spaces, Levoit offers models designed to suit different rooms and lifestyles.

Levoit's air purifiers use a three-stage filtration system designed to target different types of airborne particles and household pollutants:



Pre-filter: Captures larger particles such as dust, lint, hair and pet fur.

HEPA filter: Captures fine particles including pollen, mould spores and pet dander, helping reduce airborne allergens indoors. Activated carbon filter: Helps absorb smoke, fumes, odours and other gaseous pollutants, keeping indoor air fresher.



For larger spaces, the Levoit Core 400S Smart HEPA Air Purifier combines multi-stage filtration with smart air-quality monitoring, making it suited to living rooms, bedrooms and open-plan areas.

For smaller spaces, the Levoit Core Mini 3-in-1 HEPA Air Purifier offers a compact option for bedrooms, offices and personal spaces, with a built-in night light and aromatherapy function.







Prepare for Spring for Less

To help Australians get their homes ready for the season, selected Levoit air purifiers will be available at up to 43% off during the Amazon Spring Sale from 29 September to 5 October.

Whether refreshing a bedroom, creating a more comfortable living space or simply paying closer attention to indoor air, the limited-time offer gives Australians an opportunity to explore Levoit's air purification range while saving on selected models.

For more information and to shop the Amazon Spring Sale, visit Levoit on Amazon Australia.

About Levoit

Levoit is a global home wellness brand specialising in air purification and indoor comfort, with products available across Australia through retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Bunnings, Bing Lee and other leading retailers.

Media Contact

Levoit Marketing Team

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