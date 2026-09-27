Planon Recognised As A Visionary Leader In Frost Radartm For Smart Building Solutions

Frost & Sullivan recognises Planon for its ability to connect building operations, workplace management, sustainability and enterprise processes.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Planon, a leading global provider of smart, sustainable building management software, has been recognised as a Visionary Leader in the 2026 Frost RadarTM: Smart Building Solutions. The independent assessment benchmarks leading providers in the smart buildings market and highlights Planon's ability to connect building operations with real estate, workplace management, maintenance, energy, sustainability, and financial processes within a single governed platform. It also recognises the strength of Planon's broader technology ecosystem, including its relationships with Schneider Electric and SAP.Anirudh Bhaskaran, Associate Director, Buildings and Smart Infrastructure, Frost & Sullivan said, 'Planon's architecture is unified by design rather than by acquisition-driven aggregation: real estate management, space and workplace services, asset and maintenance management, energy and sustainability, and IoT/Digital Twin capabilities share a single data model, authorisation framework, and upgrade path - the prerequisite for the unified building intelligence platform that most competitors are still attempting to assemble through M&A.'Planon received an Innovation score of 4.25 out of 5 and a Growth score of 4.20 out of 5. The company was among 15 organisations benchmarked from more than 50 qualified market participants and one of nine companies recognised as Visionary Leaders.According to Frost & Sullivan, organisations are increasingly looking to connect building, workplace, maintenance, energy, and enterprise systems to gain greater visibility across their operations and support more informed decision-making. Its research identifies a growing shift toward connected platforms that bring together operational data, business processes, and increasingly autonomous technologies.'We are pleased to be recognised as a Visionary Leader in the 2026 Frost RadarTM for Smart Building Solutions,' said Peter Ankerstjerne, CEO of Planon. 'We see this as recognition of the growing need for connected platforms that help organisations turn data into meaningful action. By connecting building information with operational and business processes, organisations can move from reacting to issues to making smarter, more confident decisions about their buildings, workplaces, and portfolios.'From insight to actionFrost & Sullivan expects the smart building market to continue evolving as organisations seek greater operational efficiency, resilience, and sustainability. Growth is driven by rising energy costs, decarbonisation requirements, expanded IoT adoption, and the shift from reactive facilities management to predictive operations.As buildings become more connected, the focus is shifting from collecting data to using AI-driven intelligence to turn insight into coordinated action across building operations, workplaces, and enterprise processes. This trend is accelerating demand for platforms that help organisations improve performance, optimise resources, and achieve sustainability objectives with greater confidence. With its broad capabilities, open ecosystem, and ability to connect building operations with enterprise processes, Planon is well positioned to help organisations navigate the next phase of smart building transformation.Navigating operational complexities across AsiaThe commercial real estate sector across Asia faces a distinct set of operational challenges. High urban density, stringent regional energy frameworks, and rapidly evolving workplace preferences across key business hubs in Asia have accelerated the need to modernise legacy real estate portfolios.Historically, corporate occupiers and facility managers relied on disparate software tools to manage space planning, lease contracts, asset maintenance, and utility usage. This fragmented approach limits executive visibility, increases administrative overhead, and makes accurate performance reporting difficult across regional property portfolios. Standardising operational data on a unified core platform enables regional real estate leaders to streamline facilities operations, eliminate administrative bottlenecks, and maintain tighter control over lifecycle asset expenses.Meeting regional sustainability and reporting mandatesEnvironmental performance has quickly become a business-critical metric for corporate real estate teams across Asia. Evolving green building standards, rising national climate targets, and stricter sustainability reporting expectations from investors and corporate stakeholders have placed decarbonisation at the top of the executive agenda.Connecting smart sensor networks and utility monitoring software directly into operational enterprise workflows provides facilities teams with audit-ready energy data. Rather than treating sustainability as a periodic compliance task, operations teams can actively monitor baseline carbon performance, automatically adjust HVAC and lighting parameters to match real-time occupancy, and target high-impact energy conservation projects across their properties.Building long-term operational resilienceAs companies expand their footprint across Asian markets, maintaining consistent facilities management standards and corporate governance becomes essential. Technology architectures built on open standards allow organisations to integrate existing building management hardware, IoT sensors, and corporate ERP systems without locking themselves into rigid proprietary systems.Moving facilities operations from reactive troubleshooting to structured predictive maintenance protects physical asset values and lowers long-term operational expenditure. By connecting real estate performance directly with broader corporate business goals, enterprise occupiers can build flexible, energy-efficient environments designed to support long-term growth across Asia.

Reanne Lee

Planon

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Planon recognised as a Visionary Leader in Frost RadarTM for Smart Building solutions News Provided By Sotavento Medios September 28, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Environment, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, Telecommunications...



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.