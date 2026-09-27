Seth James And Mike Guldin Land Six Combined Entries On The 2027 GRAMMYTM First Round Ballot

Seth James Grammy Announcement

Mike Guldin Grammy Announcement

Qualified Records and Blue Sky Artists Receive Notable Recognition in the Contemporary and Traditional Blues Genres

- John L. Heithaus

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Two records built to be played loud have found their way onto the first round ballot for the 2027 GRAMMYTM Awards. Seth James' Motormouth (Qualified Records ) and Mike Guldin's While I Can (Blue Sky Tunes) account for six entries spanning blues, American roots performance and album artwork. James' Motormouth appears in Best Contemporary Blues Album, Best Traditional Blues Album and Album Cover. Its track“Why Should I Suffer” appears in Best American Roots Performance. Guldin's While I Can appears in Best Contemporary Blues Album, while“Drivin' Rain” appears in Best American Roots Performance.

James is a Qualified Records artist, and Motormouth is his second LP with the label, the first being the #1 charting and Blues Album of the Year "Lessons" dedicated to the Americana great and founder Delbert McClinton. The LP is a high-octane performance - and it finds him turning up the heat while loosening the reins. Rooted in Texas blues and swing, the album struts with greasy grooves, sharp-edged guitar work, and a talk-fast, play-hard attitude that feels equal parts tradition and trouble. Guldin's sound rides on the Hot Links, the Nashville top-rated studio band whose playing gives the album its blues, soul and Americana pulse. Both records were produced by Grammy winner Kevin McKendree, a Managing Partner of Qualified Records and recorded at McKendree's studio, The Rock House, in Franklin, TN.

“These are two gifted artists with unmistakable authentic voices,” said John L. Heithaus, Managing Partner of Qualified Records and the Executive Producer of Motormouth.“We're very proud to see their work reach the Ballot, and even prouder of the music that got it there. Thanks to the many fans spanning the globe for their support, internet, indie and major market radio stations, including SiriusXM for Motormouth, blues music magazines, websites and reviewers, and our valuable partner and promotion agency, Blind Raccoon, ably led by Betsie Brown.” Both LP's reached and held for many weeks the #1 charting position on a number of the venerable Roots Music Report's charts based on spins and rotations by indie radio around the globe.

For James, the recognition brings the focus back to the performances.“We made Motormouth to sound alive,” he said.“Making a second record with Qualified Records gave us the chance to push that sound further.” In addition to brand new original music (including the hit Why Should I Suffer), James' handpicked covers included two tracks with the Grammy-winning Time Jumpers from Nashville with their unmistakeable Texas swing sound. The primary studio musicians include: The Time Jumpers, Rob McNelley (Guitar), Steve Mackey (Bass), Lynn Williams (Drums) and McKendree (piano, B3 and engineering). Horns by Jim Hoke, backing vocals by Etta Britt, Jackie Wilson and Alice Spencer.

Guldin's album carries a personal dedication.“This album is dedicated to my Dad, who inspired the title,” he said.“He told me that if there was something I wanted to do in life, I should do it while I can. Making this record with the Hot Links was my way of taking that to heart.” In addition to co-writes with McKendree, Guldin also handpicked some covers to round out the highly acclaimed LP.

The first round ballot is one step in the Recording Academy's voting process. Voting members select the entries they believe should become nominees. To stream these LP's click on the artist: SETH JAMES GRAMMY and MIKE GULDIN GRAMMY. To our fellow Grammy Voters, we thank you For Your Consideration. First Round Voting commences and runs from October 12, 2026 – October 22, 2026, with Nominees announced on November 16, 2026. Final Round Voting runs from December 10, 2026 – January 7, 2027. The 69th Annual Grammy Awards are held in LA on February 7, 2027.

John Heithaus

Qualified Records

+1 615-543-6274

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Seth James and Mike Guldin Land Six Combined Entries on the 2027 GRAMMYTM First Round Ballot News Provided By Qualified Records September 28, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry



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