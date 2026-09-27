Moller Builders Completes Full Commercial Remodel Of RDK Sushi In Downtown Glencoe

Moller Builders

Sushi Remodel

SDK Restaurant

Skokie-based builder transforms a former café on Park Avenue into a 64-seat modern Japanese restaurant and sushi bar

- Charlie MollerSKOKIE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Moller Builders, a Skokie-based general contractor serving Chicago's North Shore, has completed a full commercial remodel of RDK Sushi at 317 Park Avenue in downtown Glencoe. The project converted a long-running café space into a contemporary Japanese restaurant with a sushi bar, dining room and street-side patio.RDK Sushi is the first restaurant from chef-owner Daniel Rakestraw, a Glencoe native who previously supervised the rooftop sushi bar at Nobu. The commercial remodel was designed to give the restaurant a sleek, modern feel while keeping the relaxed, neighborhood atmosphere the owner wanted for the village's downtown.Scope of the projectMoller Builders served as general contractor for the restaurant build-out, working closely with the high end designer used. Work included:A new storefront with full-height glass, dark-framed windows, a custom wood pivot entry door and dimensional signageA curved sushi bar in dark veined stone with a fluted metal base, integrated refrigerated display cases and backlit shelving for the sake barrel displayA dining room with a channel-tufted banquette, custom tables and a sculpted acoustic ceiling in undulating red panels that runs the length of the roomFeature walls including a Japanese wave-pattern wallcovering and a hand-painted geisha mural at the entryRefinished hardwood floors, layered lighting including tubular pendant fixtures, and new mechanical, electrical and plumbing to support a commercial sushi kitchenFront-of-house layout for a host stand, bar seating and table seating, plus an outdoor dining area on the Park Avenue sidewalkWorking in an occupied downtownBuilding on a single-lot storefront in a historic downtown meant coordinating deliveries and staging on a busy commercial street, meeting the Village of Glencoe's design and permitting requirements and ensuring that work was fast but perfect. Moller Builders worked around necessary schedules and overtime to ensure a high end, perfectly finished design in the fastest possible timeframe."Restaurants are one of the most demanding commercial projects we do. Every finish is on display, the kitchen has to be right the first time, and the owner is losing money every day the doors are closed. RDK Sushi is exactly the kind of project we want to be known for on the North Shore." said Charlie Moller, CEO of Moller Builders.RDK Sushi is opened to the public and serves lunch and dinner daily.About Moller BuildersMoller Builders is a general contractor based in Skokie, Illinois, specializing in custom home builds, whole-home remodels and commercial construction across Chicago's North Shore and North Side, including Skokie, Evanston, Glencoe, Glenview, Wilmette and Northbrook. Founded in 2019, Moller Builders is fully licensed and insured in the state of Illinois and specializes in Commercial Renovations, Custom Residential Home Builds, Complete Home Remodeling and Additions including Kitchen, Bathroom, Basements and Decks as well as Structural repairs in homes and commercial spaces. Learn more at themollergroup.

Charlie Moller

Moller Builders

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Moller Builders Completes Full Commercial Remodel of RDK Sushi in Downtown Glencoe News Provided By Sandler Digital September 28, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry



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