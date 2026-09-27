The Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Design Service Market To Reach $15.37 Billion By 2030

Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Design Service Market Size

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The Business Research Company's Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Design Service Global Market Report 2026 Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC) design service market has been experiencing significant expansion, driven by the growing need for tailored semiconductor solutions. As technology advances and industries demand more specialized chips, the market outlook reveals promising growth and evolving trends that are shaping its future.

Current Market Size and Predicted Growth in the ASIC Design Service Market

The ASIC design service market is set to grow from $9.59 billion in 2025 to $10.57 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. This increase reflects a rising demand for customized semiconductor solutions, more widespread use of ASICs in consumer electronics, and a strong focus on optimizing chip performance for specific applications. Additionally, semiconductor design outsourcing is becoming more prevalent, alongside the expanding implementation of integrated circuits in automotive and industrial sectors.

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Looking ahead, the ASIC design service market is forecasted to reach $15.37 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8%. This projected growth is fueled by the surging need for AI and machine learning-specific ASIC designs, broader adoption of advanced semiconductor architectures, and an emphasis on creating energy-efficient chips. The market is also benefiting from the increasing use of custom chips in connected devices and heightened investments in next-generation semiconductor development. Key trends expected during this period include a rising demand for ASIC solutions optimized for performance and power efficiency, growing use of advanced ASIC verification and validation services, and greater complexity in ASIC designs tailored to emerging applications. There is also a noticeable push towards integrating state-of-the-art semiconductor design techniques and focusing on cost-effective prototyping and development.

Understanding ASIC Design Services in Detail

ASIC design services involve creating custom semiconductor chips that are specifically built for designated functions, as opposed to general-purpose use. This process encompasses designing the chip architecture, developing logic, conducting verification, and implementing the physical design to meet targeted performance, power consumption, and cost goals.

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Growing Adoption of Electric Vehicles Boosts Demand for ASIC Design Services

One of the major factors driving growth in the ASIC design service market is the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). EVs rely on battery-powered propulsion, while ADAS technologies enhance driver safety by reducing errors. The rising demand for these vehicles is largely influenced by government regulations and policies aimed at lowering emissions and improving safety standards. This shift is encouraging automakers to adopt cleaner propulsion technologies and smarter safety features. ASIC design services play a critical role by delivering highly customized, energy-efficient chips capable of processing complex sensor data from sources like cameras, radar, and LiDAR with high speed and reliability, ultimately boosting vehicle performance and safety. For instance, the International Energy Agency reported that electric vehicle sales in 2023 jumped by 3.5 million units compared to 2022, marking a 35% year-over-year increase.

Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems Are Accelerating Market Growth

In addition to electric vehicles, the growing adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems is propelling the ASIC design service market forward. These systems rely on sophisticated chips to process sensor information quickly and accurately, enabling real-time decision-making that enhances vehicle safety. The demand for ASICs tailored to these specific applications is rising as automotive technology evolves, further supporting the market's expansion.

Regional Insights Highlight North America's Lead and Asia-Pacific's Rapid Growth

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the ASIC design service market, benefiting from its well-established semiconductor and automotive industries. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in semiconductor manufacturing and growing demand for electronics and automotive applications. Other regions considered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

What's new in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trends

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Design Service Market to Reach $15.37 Billion by 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 28, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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