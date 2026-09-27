MENAFN - GetNews)"An image of four friendly movers in branded yellow hoodies and black shirts posing between two large moving trucks, highlighting the professional team behind Daymakers Moving & Storage, a top choice for a moving company eau claire clients trust."Daymakers Moving & Storage has expanded its Eau Claire service capacity, pairing local crews with long-distance movers that Eau Claire households can schedule through a five-location Wisconsin and Minnesota network.

EAU CLAIRE, WI - September 27, 2026 - Household and business relocations across western Wisconsin have grown more complex over the past several seasons, with shifting closing dates, cross-state job transfers, and tighter scheduling windows reshaping how families plan a move. Daymakers Moving & Storage, founded in 2015 and operating from a Scully Drive location in Eau Claire, has responded by expanding local service capacity and formalizing coordination between crews handling short-haul work and teams assigned to long-haul routes.

Chippewa Valley Relocation Patterns Drive Local Service Growth

Eau Claire and the surrounding Chippewa Valley continue to draw residents from the Twin Cities metro while sending others in the opposite direction for career and family reasons. That two-way movement has created steady demand for a moving company Eau Claire households can schedule without guesswork about crew availability or route timing.

Daymakers Moving & Storage tracks that demand through the Eau Claire office rather than routing requests through a distant dispatch center. Local scheduling allows crews to account for seasonal road conditions, university calendar pressure, and the narrow weekend windows many households work within.

Long Distance Movers Eau Claire Households Can Plan Around

Cross-state and multi-state relocations carry logistical weight a short local haul never does. Loading sequence, transit duration, and delivery timing must be settled before a truck leaves the driveway, which is why long distance movers Eau Claire families hire should be evaluated on coordination practices rather than hourly rate alone.

Daymakers Moving & Storage assigns long-haul work to crews trained on extended transit handling and secure load configuration. Belongings traveling from Eau Claire to Minneapolis, Madison, or destinations well beyond the Midwest spend longer in transit and face more handling stages than a cross-town move ever encounters.

Accurate quoting anchors the process. Daymakers Moving & Storage declines to quote over the phone without seeing the actual inventory, offering in-person walkthroughs or live video assessments so estimates reflect the real scope.

Founding Principles Shape Daily Crew Standards

Sean Higgins founded Daymakers Moving & Storage in 2015 after a personal relocation experience exposed how much stress a moving company can either create or remove. The name reflects the operating definition posted across company materials: people who go out of their way each day to make someone else's day better.

Four guiding principles govern crew conduct: Hungry to be better, Show the Love, Moving is Caring, and People not profits. Applied to daily work, those principles translate into answering the phone, returning calls, declining to recommend unnecessary services, and maintaining billing transparency from quote through final invoice.

Customer response has reinforced the approach. More than 800 five-star reviews have accumulated across platforms, with 98 percent of surveyed customers willing to recommend the company to friends and family, alongside HomeAdvisor Top Rated recognition and a 2023 best-of Hudson award from IndustryOversight.

Storage and Packing Services Close Timeline Gaps

Few relocations run on a clean schedule. Closings slip, apartment availability lags, and downsizing decisions take longer than anticipated, leaving households with belongings and nowhere immediate to place them.

Daymakers Moving & Storage folds storage directly into the service framework rather than referring customers to an outside facility. Keeping storage under the same roof as transport reduces handoffs, which matters most on jobs booked through long distance movers Eau Claire clients rely on, where a delivery window may sit weeks after the load date.

Packing and unpacking services round out the offering from a moving company Eau Claire households can use for the full relocation, not just a single stage. Specialty handling covers pianos, heavy safes, and gun safes, categories where improper technique creates damage risk that standard crews are not equipped to manage.

Regional Footprint Connects Western Wisconsin to the Twin Cities

The Eau Claire operation sits within a five-location network spanning both states, with additional offices in Hudson, Wisconsin, and in Roseville, Bloomington, and Lake Elmo, Minnesota. That structure gives a moving company Eau Claire customers the advantage of crews already stationed near common destination markets.

Minnesota coverage reaches Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Woodbury, Stillwater, Edina, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Eagan, Coon Rapids, Columbia Heights, Arden Hills, Mounds View, New Brighton, Plymouth, and the wider Twin Cities metro. Wisconsin coverage centers on Eau Claire, Hudson, and River Falls.

For anyone comparing long distance movers Eau Claire offices can dispatch crews, and that dual-state presence removes a common friction point. Crews familiar with both origin and destination markets handle parking restrictions, building access rules, and elevator reservations without the delays an unfamiliar team would hit.

Commercial clients draw on the same network. Office relocations, warehouse moves, and senior transitions run through crews assigned to that work rather than general residential teams.

About Daymakers Moving & Storage

Daymakers Moving & Storage is a moving and storage provider founded in 2015 by Sean Higgins, serving the Chippewa Valley, western Wisconsin, Minneapolis, and the greater Twin Cities metro. Services include local moving, long distance moving, same-day moving, commercial and office relocation, warehouse moving, senior moving, apartment moving, packing, unpacking, single-item and specialty moving, and storage.

As a moving company Eau Claire residents and businesses can reach directly, and as one of the long-distance movers Eau Claire households book for cross-state relocations, the Eau Claire office is located at 6445 Scully Dr Suite 4, Eau Claire, WI 54701, and can be reached at (715) 410-4054. Office hours run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, and Sunday by appointment.