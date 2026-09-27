Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Set To Witness Growth With Novel Antifibrotic Therapies And Robust Late-Stage Pipeline By 2036 Delveinsight Boehringer Ingelheim, Fibrogen, United Therapeutics

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies in the market include - FibroGen, United Therapeutics, Pliant Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Vicore Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others.

(Albany, US), September 27, 2026 - DelveInsight's report "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036" delivers an in-depth understanding of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) landscape, presenting historical and forecasted epidemiology along with the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis therapeutics market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The report examines current treatment methodologies and algorithms for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, assessing the overall market potential, identifying business prospects, and addressing pertinent unmet medical requirements.

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Some of the key facts of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report:



The total market size of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in the 7MM was approximately USD 3,300 million in 2023 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2026–2036).

In October 2025, the US FDA approved Boehringer Ingelheim's JASCAYD (nerandomilast) tablets for the treatment of IPF, marking the first new IPF therapy approved in more than a decade.

In December 2025, PureTech announced a successful End-of-Phase II meeting with the FDA for deupirfenidone (LYT-100) in IPF, with the Phase III SURPASS-IPF trial on track to be initiated in the first half of 2026 by its founded entity, Celea Therapeutics.

In September 2025, PureTech presented new data from the Phase IIb open-label extension study of deupirfenidone (LYT-100), further supporting its strong and durable efficacy and its potential to serve as a new standard of care in IPF.

In February 2025, Elixirgen Therapeutics announced that the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to EXG-34217, a gene therapy for treating Telomere Biology Disorders (TBDs).

According to DelveInsight's 2025 analysis, there were approximately 300,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of IPF across the 7MM.

The US accounted for the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of IPF in 2025, with approximately 125,000 cases, representing 41% of the global patient share.

Bristol-Myers Squibb's admilparant (BMS-986278), an oral LPA1 antagonist, has Phase III data expected in 2026.

Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies: FibroGen, United Therapeutics, Pliant Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Vicore Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others. Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies: Pamrevlumab, Tyvaso (treprostinil), PLN-74809, BI 1015550, VP01 (C21), BMS-986278, JASCAYD (nerandomilast), among others.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Overview

The most prevalent type of pulmonary fibrosis is idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which produces scarring (fibrosis) of the lungs. The term "idiopathic" refers to a condition that has no known cause. Scarring produces stiffness in the lungs, making breathing harder. IPF causes irreversible and progressive lung damage that worsens over time, though certain drugs can help slow it down in some circumstances. Lung transplantation is occasionally indicated for persons with IPF.

The signs and symptoms of IPF appear gradually and may not show up until the disease has caused significant lung damage, and are likely to deteriorate over time. Shortness of breath (dyspnea) and dry coughing, which eventually leads to chronic coughing in about 85% of people with IPF, are among the most common signs and symptoms.

To know in detail about the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, Click here: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Forecast

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Diagnosis and Treatment Algorithm

Several diagnostic tools are available, and consensus guidelines have been well defined to identify idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Pulmonary function tests are performed to assess for restrictive lung disease, characterized by decreased lung volumes (especially decreased forced vital capacity, total lung capacity, and functional residual capacity) and decreased diffusion capacity. When IPF is suspected, laboratory tests to exclude autoimmune disease are also performed. Chest imaging such as x-rays is done, but when not detailed enough to confirm IPF, high-resolution CT (HRCT) of the chest is performed. Patients may also be referred to a surgeon for a lung biopsy under general anesthesia in some instances.

The therapeutic approach to IPF involves both nonpharmacological and pharmacological strategies. The goal of treatment is to slow disease progression, reduce symptoms, prevent acute exacerbations, and prolong survival. Several drugs, including JASCAYD (Boehringer Ingelheim), ESBRIET (Roche), and OFEV (Boehringer Ingelheim), are approved for use in IPF. These therapies help preserve lung function and slow disease progression but do not cure the disease and have not shown a robust, definitive reduction in IPF-related mortality. JASCAYD and OFEV currently lack generics in the market.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Unmet Needs



Despite available antifibrotic therapies, significant unmet needs remain in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market due to limited treatment options that can halt or reverse disease progression. Key gaps include:

Lack of curative therapies, with limited options that can halt or reverse disease progression

Late diagnosis, given that symptoms appear gradually and often only after significant lung damage has occurred

High mortality rates despite existing antifibrotic treatment options Treatment limitations including gastrointestinal adverse events, which are the most common reason for discontinuation of both approved antifibrotic drugs

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology



The epidemiology section of the IPF market report offers information on patient populations, including historical and forecasted trends across the 7MM. Key findings include:

According to DelveInsight's 2025 analysis, there were approximately 300,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of IPF across the 7MM, a number expected to change by 2036 due to aging populations, heightened awareness, improved diagnostic capabilities, environmental exposures, and rising prevalence of comorbid respiratory conditions.

In 2025, the US accounted for the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of IPF among the 7MM, with approximately 125,000 cases; the global patient share was distributed as 41% for the US, 41% for EU4 and UK, and 18% for Japan.

In 2025, the UK reported the highest number of cases among EU4 and the UK, with approximately 37,500 cases, followed by Italy, while France recorded the lowest count with approximately 12,300 cases.

In 2023, the prevalence of IPF in the 7MM by severity was distributed as mild (FVC >75%) with 55,926 cases, moderate (FVC 50%–75%) with 96,424 cases, and severe (FVC <50%) with 40,498 cases.

In the epidemiological model for 2023, cases in the 7MM by age group included 6,573 cases in the 18–39 years group, 24,492 in the 40–59 years group, 113,411 in the 60–79 years group, and 48,368 in those over 80 years.

In 2023, gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of IPF in the 7MM were higher in males, with approximately 120,718 cases, compared to approximately 73,152 cases in females. In 2025, Japan reported approximately 55,500 diagnosed prevalent cases of IPF.

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis epidemiology trends @ Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology Forecast

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Outlook

There are two antifibrotic agents approved for use in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis: pirfenidone and nintedanib (tyrosine kinase inhibitors). Both drugs are known to slow disease progression but not significantly impact mortality, and early initiation of therapy is recommended. According to survey reports, most European physicians are either unaware of these antifibrotic drugs or favor wait-and-watch strategies during disease progression; only 71% of mild, 41% of moderate, and around 60% of severe IPF-diagnosed patients receive treatment in European countries.

Until 2014, standard practice in the US for treating IPF focused primarily on immunosuppressant therapy using a combination of prednisone, azathioprine, and N-acetylcysteine. Nintedanib and pirfenidone remain good choices as primary treatment at present, though neither has been shown to completely cure the disease, and both may incur high out-of-pocket costs without changing overall disease progression or the high mortality within 3–5 years of diagnosis.

The market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to increasing population, heightened disease awareness, and the launch of upcoming therapies during the forecast period 2026–2036. The IPF market size in the EU4 and the UK was nearly USD 702 million, accounting for nearly 21% of the total 7MM market size in 2023, with Germany holding the highest market size at around USD 183 million, followed by the UK and France at approximately USD 141 million and USD 140 million, respectively. Japan reported approximately 55,500 diagnosed prevalent cases in 2025; PIRESPA (pirfenidone) was the first approved drug to treat IPF in Japan, followed by OFEV in 2015.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market share @ Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Landscape

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drug Chapters

Marketed Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs

OFEV (Nintedanib): Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH

OFEV is a prescription drug for the treatment of IPF in adults. Nintedanib, its key ingredient, is a small molecule kinase inhibitor that inhibits multiple receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs) and non-receptor tyrosine kinases (nRTKs), including platelet-derived growth factor receptor (PDGFR) α and β, fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) 1–3, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) 1–3, and Fms-like tyrosine kinase-3 (FLT3).

Emerging Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs

BI 1015550: Boehringer Ingelheim

BI 1015550 is an investigational, oral phosphodiesterase 4B (PDE4B) inhibitor with combined antifibrotic and anti-inflammatory effects, developed by Boehringer Ingelheim. It has been studied as monotherapy or in combination with background antifibrotic therapy to assess effectiveness in slowing the rate of lung function decline in IPF patients, as part of Boehringer Ingelheim's next wave of potential innovative treatments for interstitial lung diseases.

Key Factors Driving the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market



Rising Prevalence of IPF and Aging Population: The increasing prevalence of IPF among older adults, with onset most commonly occurring after the fifth or sixth decade of life, is a primary market driver, supported by DelveInsight's 2025 analysis reporting approximately 300,000 diagnosed prevalent cases across the 7MM.

Advancements in Diagnosis and Disease Awareness: Improved diagnostic technologies and heightened clinical awareness are driving earlier and more accurate detection, with future benefit expected from emerging screening capabilities such as genetic testing for MUC5B gene variants.

Development of Novel Therapeutics and Strong Pipeline: A major catalyst occurred in October 2025 with the FDA approval of JASCAYD (nerandomilast), the first new IPF therapy in over a decade, alongside late-stage pipeline candidates including deupirfenidone (LYT-100) and admilparant (BMS-986278). Evolving Healthcare Environments and Regional Dynamics: Shifting regulatory and reimbursement frameworks across the 7MM, including expanded Medicare price negotiations and a pending API tariff in the US, elimination of International Reference Pricing in Germany, and an off-year drug price revision in Japan, are expected to directly influence drug accessibility and commercial pathways.

To know more about Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Scope of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Forecast Period: 2026–2036

Geographies Covered: The US, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan

Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies: FibroGen, United Therapeutics, Pliant Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Vicore Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others

Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies: Pamrevlumab, Tyvaso (treprostinil), C21 (VP01), BMS-986278, BI 1015550, and others

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Segmentation: By region/geographies and by drugs/therapies Analysis: KOL Views, SWOT Analysis, Reimbursement, Conjoint Analysis, Unmet Need, Market Drivers and Barriers

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Market Overview at a Glance

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

Key Events

Executive Summary of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)

Disease Background and Overview of IPF

Epidemiology and Patient Population of IPF

Patient Journey

Marketed Drugs

Emerging Drugs

IPF: Seven Major Market Analysis

KOL Views

SWOT Analysis

Unmet Needs

Market Access and Reimbursement

Appendix

Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

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