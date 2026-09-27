Lyme Disease Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 7+ Companies Lead The Charge In Pioneering New Treatments Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Lyme Disease clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 7+ pipeline Lyme Disease drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) September 27, 2026- DelveInsight's " Lyme Disease Pipeline Insight 2026 " report provides comprehensive insights about 7+ companies and 7+ pipeline drugs in the Lyme Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the Lyme Disease Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical-stage products. It also covers the Lyme Disease Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Curious about the latest updates in the Lyme Disease Pipeline? @

Key Takeaways from the Lyme Disease Pipeline Report



On September 15, 2026- Pfizer initiated a Phase 2 study, which will be conducted in two parts: Main Study Phase (Part A) and Booster Phase (Part B). The study will compare the safety and immunogenicity of two different primary immunization schedules applying three (Month 0-2-6) or two (Month 0- 6) vaccinations. Within the study, 600 healthy subjects aged 5-65 years will be included. Subjects with a history of Lyme borreliosis (previous infection with Borrelia) as well as Borrelia naïve subjects will be enrolled. Study duration per subject will be a maximum of 50 months per subject.

DelveInsight's Lyme Disease Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 7+ active players working to develop 7+ pipeline therapies for Lyme Disease treatment.

The leading Lyme Disease Companies such as Valneva, Cortene, Blue Lake Biotechnology, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Aegis Life, Abzyme Therapeutics and others. Promising Lyme Disease Therapies such as TP-05, Amoxicillin, SHB001, VLA15, mRNA-1975, VLA15, and others.

Want to know which companies are leading innovation in Lyme Disease? @ Lyme Disease Pipeline Outlook Report

The Lyme Disease Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Lyme Disease Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Lyme Disease.

Lyme Disease Overview

Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne disease in the United States. Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and rarely, Borrelia mayonii. It is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks. Typical symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and a characteristic skin rash called erythema migrans. If left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Lyme disease is diagnosed based on symptoms, physical findings (e.g., rash), and the possibility of exposure to infected ticks. Laboratory testing is helpful if used correctly and performed with validated methods. Most cases of Lyme disease can be treated successfully with a few weeks of antibiotics. Steps to prevent Lyme disease include using insect repellent, removing ticks promptly, applying pesticides, and reducing tick habitat. The ticks that transmit Lyme disease can occasionally transmit other tickborne diseases as well.

Lyme Disease Emerging Drugs Profile

VLA 15: Valneva

VLA15 is currently the only active vaccine program in clinical development against Lyme disease. VLA15 is a multivalent recombinant protein vaccine that targets six serotypes of Borrelia representing the most common pathogenic strains found in the United States and Europe. Valneva has completed recruitment and reported initial results for two Phase 2 clinical trials of VLA15 in over 800 healthy adults and in which Valneva observed high levels of antibodies against all six serotypes. Valneva announced a collaboration with Pfizer for late phase development and, if approved, commercialization of VLA15. As part of its collaboration with Pfizer, Valneva accelerated the pediatric development of VLA15 with an additional Phase 2 clinical trial initiated in March 2021. In July 2021, Pfizer and Valneva announced recruitment completion for VLA15-221 with a total of 625 participants, 5 to 65 years of age. The VLA15 program was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2017.

CT38: Cortene

CT38 is a potent, short-lived, peptide agonist selective for CRFR2. It is comprised entirely of naturally-occurring amino acids. It was tested in animals and in healthy humans in a Phase 1 clinical trial. These studies have defined the safety profile of CT38 in humans and show that CT38 only lasts a few hours in the body.

If you're tracking ongoing Lyme Disease Clinical trials, this press release is a must-read @ Lyme Disease Clinical Trials

The Lyme Disease Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Lyme Disease with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Lyme Disease Treatment.

Lyme Disease Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Lyme Disease Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Lyme Disease market.

Lyme Disease Companies

Valneva, Cortene, Blue Lake Biotechnology, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Aegis Life, Abzyme Therapeutics and others.

Lyme Disease Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as,



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Lyme Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as,



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

From emerging drug candidates to competitive intelligence, the Lyme Disease Pipeline Report covers it all @ Lyme Disease Companies, Products, Unmet Needs and Analyst Views

Scope of the Lyme Disease Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Lyme Disease Companies- Valneva, Cortene, Blue Lake Biotechnology, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Aegis Life, Abzyme Therapeutics and others.

Lyme Disease Therapies- TP-05, Amoxicillin, SHB001, VLA15, mRNA-1975, VLA15, and others.

Lyme Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Lyme Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discover what's next for the Lyme Disease Treatment landscape in this detailed analysis @ Lyme Disease Market Drivers and Barriers

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryLyme Disease: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentLyme Disease - DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)VLA 15: ValnevaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)CT 38: CorteneDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsLyme disease vaccine - IntrovaccDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsLyme Disease Key CompaniesLyme Disease Key ProductsLyme Disease Unmet NeedsLyme Disease Market Drivers and BarriersLyme Disease Future Perspectives and ConclusionLyme Disease Analyst ViewsLyme Disease Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

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