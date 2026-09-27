Cushing Sydrome Clinical Trial Pipeline: Emerging Therapies And Key Developments Shaping The Treatment Landscape Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Cushing Syndrome Clinical Trials analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 4+ pipeline Cushing Syndrome drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) September 27, 2026- DelveInsight's“ Cushing Syndrome Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 4+ companies and 4+ pipeline drugs in the Cushing Syndrome pipeline landscape. It covers the Cushing Syndrome Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical-stage products. It also covers the Cushing Syndrome Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Curious about the latest updates in the Cushing Syndrome Pipeline? @

Key Takeaways from the Cushing Syndrome Pipeline Report



On September 09, 2026, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals conducted a phase 2 trial are to characterize the relationship of clofutriben dose to improved glycemic control, and to identify one or more doses suitable for Phase 3 evaluation, in patients with T2D and elevated cortisol.

DelveInsight's Cushing Syndrome Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 4+ active players working to develop 4+ pipeline therapies for Cushing Syndrome treatment.

The leading Cushing Syndrome Companies include Stero Therapeutics, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, and others. Promising Cushing Syndrome Therapies such as SOM230 LAR 30 mg, Pasireotide LAR, Osilodrostat, SPI-62, Mifepristone, Levoketoconazole, mifepristone, CORT125134, and others.

Want to know which companies are leading innovation in Cushing Syndrome? @ Cushing Syndrome Clinical Trials Assessment

The Cushing Syndrome Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Cushing Syndrome Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Cushing Syndrome.

Cushing Syndrome Overview

Cushing's syndrome, or hypercortisolism is a hormonal disorder caused by prolonged exposure of the body's tissues to high levels of the hormone cortisol. Causes of Cushing syndrome are typically divided into two basic categories: those that are adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH)-dependent and those that are ACTH-independent. It is a rare disorder and most commonly affects adults aged 20 to 50. The pituitary tumor overproduces ACTH and lacks hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis feedback regulation; thus, excessive amounts of cortisol are secreted from the adrenal glands. Prolonged systemic exposure to elevated cortisol levels results in a significant clinical burden in patients with CD due to comorbidities, increased mortality, and impaired health-related quality of life (HRQoL).

Cushing Syndrome Emerging Drugs

Atumelnant: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Atumelnant (CRN04894) is a first-in-class, once-daily oral melanocortin-2 receptor (MC2R) antagonist being developed by Crinetics Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of ACTH-dependent Cushing's syndrome. The therapy is designed to selectively block ACTH signaling at the adrenal gland, thereby reducing excess cortisol production while addressing the underlying disease mechanism. Recent findings from the ongoing Phase I/II study presented at ENDO 2026 demonstrated that atumelnant rapidly reduced early morning serum cortisol in all treated patients, with urinary free cortisol (UFC) remaining at or below the upper limit of normal in 3 of 6 participants after 10 days of treatment, including at a lower 40 mg once-daily dose. The drug was generally well tolerated, with most adverse events being mild to moderate and consistent with manageable adrenal insufficiency. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Cushing's syndrome.

If you're tracking ongoing Cushing Syndrome Clinical trials, this press release is a must-read @ Cushing Syndrome Treatment Drugs

The Cushing Syndrome Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Cushing Syndrome with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Cushing Syndrome Treatment.

Cushing Syndrome Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Cushing Syndrome Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Cushing Syndrome market.

Cushing Syndrome Companies

Stero Therapeutics, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals and others.

Cushing Syndrome Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as,



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Cushing Syndrome Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as,



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

From emerging drug candidates to competitive intelligence, the Cushing Syndrome Pipeline Report covers it all @ Cushing Syndrome Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Cushing Syndrome Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Cushing Syndrome Companies- Stero Therapeutics, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals and others.

Cushing Syndrome Therapies- SOM230 LAR 30 mg, Pasireotide LAR, Osilodrostat, SPI-62, Mifepristone, Levoketoconazole, mifepristone, CORT125134 and others.

Cushing Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Cushing Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discover what's next for the Cushing Syndrome Treatment landscape in this detailed analysis @ Cushing Syndrome Emerging Drugs and Major Players

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryCushing Syndrome: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentCushing Syndrome– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Atumelnant: Crinetics PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Drug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)Drug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsCushing Syndrome Key CompaniesCushing Syndrome Key ProductsCushing Syndrome- Unmet NeedsCushing Syndrome- Market Drivers and BarriersCushing Syndrome- Future Perspectives and ConclusionCushing Syndrome Analyst ViewsCushing Syndrome Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

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