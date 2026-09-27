Desmoid Tumors Clinical Trial Pipeline: Delveinsight Highlights Major Advances, Transformative Therapies, And 4+ Leading Players Wheeling The Therapeutics Landscape

MENAFN - GetNews) The Desmoid Tumors Clinical Trials analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 4+ pipeline Desmoid Tumors drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) September 27, 2026- DelveInsight's " Desmoid Tumors Pipeline Insight 2026 " report provides comprehensive insights into 4+ companies and 4+ pipeline drugs in the Desmoid Tumors pipeline landscape. It covers the Desmoid Tumors pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Desmoid Tumors therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Desmoid Tumors Pipeline Report



On September 15, 2026, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. initiated a phase 2 study to characterize the efficacy and safety of nirogacestat in Japanese adults with progressing desmoid tumors/aggressive fibromatosis. Desmoid tumors, also referred to as aggressive fibromatosis, are rare, locally invasive, slow-growing soft tissue tumors. Although considered benign because of their inability to metastasize, desmoid tumors can cause significant morbidity and occasionally mortality in patients.

DelveInsight's Desmoid Tumors Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 4+ active players working to develop 4+ pipeline therapies for desmoid tumor treatment.

The leading Desmoid Tumors Companies include Immunome, Iterion Therapeutics, and others. Promising Desmoid Tumors Pipeline Therapies such as AL102, Nirogacestat, Cryoablation, Sirolimus, Imatinib, FOG-001, mFOLFOX-6, REC-4881 and others.

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Desmoid Tumors Overview

Desmoid tumors, also known as desmoid-type fibromatosis, are rare, non-metastatic soft tissue tumors that arise from the connective tissues, specifically the fibroblasts, in the body. These tumors are characterized by their aggressive local growth and potential to invade surrounding tissues, though they do not spread to distant organs. They most commonly develop in the abdominal wall, limbs, and trunk, but can occur anywhere in the body. Desmoid tumors are associated with mutations in the APC gene or the CTNNB1 gene, which lead to abnormal regulation of cell growth and proliferation. The clinical presentation of desmoid tumors varies significantly depending on their location and size. Symptoms often include a noticeable mass or swelling, pain, and sometimes functional impairment of the affected area. Due to their infiltrative nature, these tumors can be challenging to treat, often requiring a combination of surgery, radiation therapy, and pharmacological approaches such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), hormone therapy, or chemotherapy. Despite treatment, recurrence rates are high, necessitating close and long-term follow-up for affected individuals.

Desmoid Tumors Emerging Drugs Profile

AL102: Immunome

AL102 is an investigational small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor currently being evaluated for the treatment of desmoid tumors - a debilitating soft tissue malignancy. AL102 is a potential once-daily oral treatment for desmoid tumors. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Desmoid Tumors.

The Desmoid Tumors Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Desmoid Tumors with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Desmoid Tumors Treatment.

Desmoid Tumors Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Desmoid Tumors Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Desmoid Tumors market

Explore groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials in the Desmoid Tumors Marketed and Pipeline Drugs @ New Desmoid Tumors Drugs

Desmoid Tumors Companies

Immunome, Iterion Therapeutics and others.

Desmoid Tumors pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Desmoid Tumors Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

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Scope of the Desmoid Tumors Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Desmoid Tumors Companies- Immunome, Iterion Therapeutics and others.

Promising Desmoid Tumors Pipeline Therapies- AL102, Nirogacestat, Cryoablation, Sirolimus, Imatinib, FOG-001, mFOLFOX-6, REC-4881 and others.

Desmoid Tumors Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Desmoid Tumors Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Download DelveInsight's in-depth Desmoid Tumors Pipeline report today! @ Desmoid Tumors Companies, Key Products and Unmet Needs

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryDesmoid Tumors: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentDesmoid Tumors – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)AL102: ImmunomeMid-Stage Products (Phase II/III)Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage ProductsInactive ProductsDesmoid Tumors Key CompaniesDesmoid Tumors Key ProductsDesmoid Tumors Unmet NeedsDesmoid Tumors Market Drivers and BarriersDesmoid Tumors Future Perspectives and ConclusionDesmoid Tumors Analyst ViewsDesmoid Tumors Key CompaniesAppendix

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