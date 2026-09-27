Youtube Banned For Under-16S In Australia: Whitelistvideo Briefing For Parents

MENAFN - GetNews)"Illustrative image: how parents can still control what kids watch: An Australian father approving YouTube channels on his phone while his teenage daughter watches a tablet."Nine months into Australia's under-16 rules, WhitelistVideo answers "YouTube banned for under 16s in Australia: how parents can still control what kids watch" with controls that apply when children are signed out of YouTube.

Melbourne, Australia - September 27, 2026 - Nine months after Australia's social media minimum age took effect, WhitelistVideo, the YouTube parental control made by StayBoba, today published a briefing for families asking "YouTube banned for under 16s in Australia: how parents can still control what kids watch". The briefing sets out the controls that still work when a child watches YouTube signed out, including channel approval on the device that does not depend on a YouTube sign-in.

Where the rules stand

Since 10 December 2025, Australians under 16 cannot hold or sign in to a YouTube account. YouTube is within the scope of the minimum age, and YouTube Kids is excluded. Google has said that "Viewers can continue to watch YouTube while signed out." On 31 March 2026, Australia's eSafety Commissioner flagged compliance concerns with five platforms, including YouTube, and said it was investigating potential non-compliance. The rules reach their first anniversary on 10 December 2026.

What changes for parents

YouTube's supervision tools, including supervised accounts, channel blocking and Family Link's YouTube settings, follow the signed-in account. When an under-16 watches signed out, those settings no longer apply. Restricted Mode still works signed out, but only in the browser or app where it is switched on, and it filters by automated signals rather than by channel. YouTube Kids works without signing in using an age setting; blocking channels and its "Approve content yourself" setting need a signed-in parent.

Options the briefing sets out

1. Device controls: Apple Screen Time, Google Family Link and Microsoft Family Safety manage time limits and app rules, and can block YouTube entirely.2. YouTube Kids: designed for children up to 12 and outside the minimum age.3. Channel approval on the device: WhitelistVideo blocks every YouTube video by default and plays only the channels a parent approves. Children do not need to log in to YouTube, so the controls apply whether or not they are signed in. Devices pair to the parent dashboard with a 6-digit code or QR code, and Shorts are off by default.

WhitelistVideo + Family Link on Android and WhitelistVideo + Screen Time on iPhone and iPad can be removed only with the parent's credentials. On Android TV and Google TV, the TV app shows only approved channels behind a parent PIN. Since late August, parents can also pause YouTube for one child on Android and iOS. Setup takes a few minutes per device.

“Australian parents spent years setting up supervised accounts, and on 10 December those settings stopped applying the moment their children were signed out,” said Arul Prakash, founder of WhitelistVideo.“The law was written about accounts, but children kept watching, and I understand how unsettling that is for a parent who thought the job was done. I wanted families to have a control that doesn't depend on a login, so their child's YouTube stays limited to the channels they chose, signed in or not.”

WhitelistVideo's guide for Australian parents is at

About The Company

WhitelistVideo is a YouTube parental control made by StayBoba, founded in 2024. It blocks every YouTube video by default and plays only the channels a parent approves, with Shorts off by default, and its controls apply even when a child is not logged in to YouTube. Built primarily for children aged 8 to 15, and usable by younger children too, it runs on Windows, Mac, Chromebook, iPhone, iPad, Android and Android TV / Google TV. Its mission is to let families keep the good parts of YouTube while parents decide which channels play ().