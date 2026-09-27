Montana National Guard DUSTOFF Crew Rescues Two Hikers Near Mount Borah

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)A Montana Army National Guard DUSTOFF crew rescued two stranded hikers near Mount Borah in the Salmon-Challis National Forest Sept. 19, 2026, during a challenging nighttime hoist operation in remote mountainous terrain.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., Company C received a request from Custer County to assist with the search and rescue of two hikers stranded at an elevation of approximately 9,000 feet.

The responding crew consisted of Chief Warrant Officer 4 Thomas Kinyon and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Kyle Herman, pilots; Staff Sgt. Randy Scales, flight paramedic; and Sgt. Matt Weidow, crew chief.

After receiving mission approval, the crew launched toward the search area. Following approximately two hours of flight time and one fuel stop, the crew located both hikers.

The rescue site presented several operational challenges, including steep terrain, tall trees and limited maneuvering space. The crew also operated with night-vision goggles under low lunar illumination, further increasing the complexity of the rescue.

“The operation was challenging due to the confined space, limited illumination and multiple lifts,” Kinyon said.“The altitude was moderate, but the biggest challenges were really the limited illumination and the confined area.”

Kinyon and Herman established a stable hover above the rescue site while Weidow positioned the aircraft's rescue hoist. From approximately 160 feet above the ground, Weidow lowered Scales through the confined area to reach the hikers.

After reaching the ground, Scales assessed and secured the hikers for extraction. Weidow then operated the hoist to lift each hiker individually into the aircraft.

Herman credited Weidow's communication and cable management with helping the crew safely complete the extractions in the confined nighttime environment.

“The operation met the standard, and the hoist itself went extremely smoothly, but it was one of the most challenging hoists I've performed,” Weidow said.“From an operator's standpoint, the execution was nearly flawless, and the hoist rider performed exactly as trained. The conditions reinforced just how quickly things could have gone differently and highlighted the importance of continuing to challenge ourselves through realistic training.”

Following the extraction, the crew transported both hikers to a designated landing zone, where they were transferred to local emergency medical personnel for further assessment.

For Scales, the mission demonstrated the value of realistic training and carried additional personal significance because the rescue occurred in his home state of Idaho.

“We did exactly what we were trained to do,” Scales said.“We spend a lot of time training with various crews in realistic scenarios so we're prepared when someone needs our help. It was also pretty cool to have the opportunity to perform a rescue in my home state of Idaho.”

The rescue demonstrated the Montana Army National Guard's ability to conduct complex nighttime hoist operations in remote terrain. Through precise aircraft positioning, clear communication and coordinated hoist operations, the DUSTOFF crew safely recovered both hikers and transferred them to local responders.

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Montana National Guard DUSTOFF crew rescues two hikers near Mount Borah News Provided By DVIDS - Georgia September 27, 2026, 23:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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