Arab League Committee Reviews Food Security, Climate Change, Sustainable Pasture Management

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Sept. 27 (Petra) – The 27th meeting of the Technical Committee on the Environment of the League of Arab States reviewed priority environmental and development issues, foremost among them sustainable food security and Arab pastures, strengthening resilience to climate change and food security, and the integration of water, agriculture, and environmental policies.

In its address, the Arab League General Secretariat said the meeting coincides with the Arab countries' celebration of this year's Arab Agriculture Day, held under the theme "Sustainable Arab Pastures: A Key Pillar of Sustainable Agricultural Development and Food Security for Future Generations." The same topic was adopted by the Council as the focus of its 37th session, under the title "Sustainable Pastures for Enhancing Resilience." The secretariat said this convergence reflects the alignment of Arab joint-action priorities in the environmental, agricultural, and development fields, as well as a shared recognition of the importance of pastures in the interconnected systems of environment, agriculture, water, food security, and rural livelihoods.

It stressed that protecting pastures is no longer a sector-specific issue but a responsibility requiring integrated policies and stronger coordination among different sectors. This approach has gained additional importance following the United Nations' designation of the current year as the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists, alongside the 17th Conference of the Parties (COP17) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), held in Mongolia, which placed pasture-related issues high on the international agenda.

The meeting's draft agenda comprises 21 items divided into two main themes, in addition to a report by the technical secretariat on follow-up to the implementation of decisions from the Council's previous session and its activities during the intersessional period.

The first theme reviewed international environmental agreements and meetings, particularly the outcomes of the 24th meeting of the Arab Group on Biodiversity and Combating Desertification, the results of the UNCCD Conference of the Parties, nature-based solutions, and the integration of water, agriculture, and environmental policies, as well as follow-up on international agreements concerning chemicals, waste, and the ozone layer.

The theme also addressed climate change, including coordination of the Arab negotiating position ahead of the 31st Conference of the Parties, alongside sustainable production and consumption, preparations for the Arab Forum for Sustainable Development, the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, and the United Nations Environment Assembly.

The second theme focused on Arab environmental affairs, including the Arab Forum for Environment and the Arab Environment Facility, the environmental situation in the State of Palestine and Arab countries facing environmental disasters, the Arab Environment Capital initiative, and the Council's award. It also addressed the proposed theme for the Council's 38th session and the theme of Arab Environment Day for 2027 and 2028.

The meeting also reviewed the Arab Regional Environmental Outlook report, the blue economy, and frameworks for international cooperation in several environmental and development fields.

The General Secretariat stressed that the recommendations issued by the technical committee would form the basis for the Council's decisions. It expressed hope that the discussions would produce clear, actionable proposals that strengthen a unified Arab position in international forums and translate shared priorities into practical programs.

//Petra// AF