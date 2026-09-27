Zarqa Awqaf Directorate Launches Youth Intellectual Security Initiative

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Sept. 27 (Petra) -- The Zarqa Awqaf Directorate on Sunday launched an initiative on intellectual security for youth in cooperation with the Community Peace Center at the Preventive Security Directorate, during a dialogue session attended by a number of imams, preachers, religious guides, and supervisors of Quran centers.

The session, led by First Lieutenant Osayd Amid Al-Khalidi, a representative of the Community Peace Center, addressed the topic of "Extremist Ideology: Realities and Challenges on the Jordanian Scene," focusing on key intellectual challenges and ways to prevent them, as well as the importance of promoting awareness, moderation, and a centrist approach, and fostering a culture of dialogue and acceptance of others. Participants also discussed challenges associated with the impact of the digital world and electronic games on children.

Director of the Awqaf Directorate Ahmad Al-Harahsheh stressed the importance of integrating national efforts in the field of intellectual security and strengthening the awareness-raising role of religious institutions in countering extremist ideas and hate speech, contributing to the development of a socially aware community capable of addressing emerging intellectual challenges.

He highlighted the role of imams, preachers, religious guides, and Quran center supervisors in delivering balanced religious discourse and raising awareness among different segments of society, as well as the need to develop awareness messages and programs in line with intellectual and social changes.

The dialogue also addressed the role of religious and awareness-raising institutions in strengthening young people's intellectual resilience and their ability to distinguish between moderate ideas and extremist rhetoric. It also underscored the importance of dialogue and constructive discussion in addressing intellectual issues and promoting the values of coexistence and acceptance of others.

The Community Peace Center said its participation in the initiative was part of its efforts to strengthen intellectual resilience and community peace and expand partnerships with national institutions, particularly the Ministry of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Sites and the Zarqa Awqaf Directorate, in support of prevention efforts and the promotion of moderate discourse.

//Petra// AF