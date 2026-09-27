Police Arrest Man Shown Letting Dogs Attack Stray Cat In Viral Video
Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra) -- Police have arrested a man who was filmed deliberately allowing two dogs to attack a small cat in a public street, a spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said on Sunday.
The arrest followed investigations triggered by the circulation of the video on social media platforms, the PSD spokesperson added. Authorities have initiated legal proceedings against the suspect ahead of referring him to the judiciary.
//Petra// AF
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