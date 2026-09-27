Zelensky: Russia Has Launched 277 Attack Drones At Ukraine Since Yesterday, Including 155 Jet-Powered Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Facebook.

“Just today, and in Kyiv alone, Russian jet-powered drones 'struck' two kindergartens and two schools, an ordinary residential building, a car repair shop, several warehouses, and communications facilities,” Zelensky noted.

According to him, anywhere else in the world, such a choice of targets would be described with one word: terrorism.

“Russia has no military objectives here whatsoever. This is solely an attempt to break people's spirits and inflict as much harm as possible on our society. Unfortunately, there have been fatalities... My condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. Dozens of people have been injured. In total, since yesterday, the Russians have deployed 277 attack drones of various types, 155 of which are jet-powered,” the head of state emphasized.

He also noted that among the damaged facilities is a building used as the residence of the Saudi Arabian ambassador.

In addition, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a sports school was among the damaged facilities, and in the Sumy region, a regional children's home was damaged.

“If Russia were truly preparing to take any real steps toward de-escalation, as it claims-particularly to American negotiators-this wave of 'suicide' terror would not have occurred. And we must view the situation soberly. Russia knows how to send such encouraging diplomatic signals-the very ones the world wants to hear. It knows how to send such signals to delay the world's tough response to the war,” the President emphasized.

As Zelensky noted, Lindsey Graham's important sanctions and tariff bill is currently in the implementation phase in the U.S., and it could bring about significant positive change if fully enforced.

“This law must be implemented, and everyone in the world can see that there are grounds for applying it and that it serves a purpose. We are counting on effective decisions from the international community and on increased pressure from our partners so that Russia sees that its manipulation of diplomatic signals will not allow it to keep buying more time for war and terror. It is important that our other partners in the G7 and G20 also stand firm,” he emphasized.

As Zelensky reported, new sanctions packages are being prepared, specifically targeting financial networks, supply chains for components and equipment used in the production of Russian weapons, and specific companies and individuals primarily involved in the production of Russian ballistic missiles.

Madyar: 95% ofare used on battlefield, while rest strike Russia

“The new sanctions are set to take effect as early as October to provide a stronger foundation for changing the situation and pushing Russia toward genuine diplomacy. Thank you to everyone who is helping Ukraine! Thank you to everyone who is working 24/7 to provide additional protection for Ukrainians and our country,” the head of state concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Air Defense Forces shot down 147 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine beginning on the evening of September 26.

Photo: Office of the President