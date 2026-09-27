UAV Debris Found In Kyiv

According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

He said that in the Podil district, the debris caused a grassy area to catch fire.

In the Darnytskyi district, debris also fell in an open area near one of the stores.

In the Dniprovskyi district, debris also fell in an open area. Preliminary reports indicate there are casualties, Klitschko added.

Later, the Kyiv City Military Administration provided additional information on the consequences of the drone attack on Kyiv.

“In the Dniprovskyi district, a UAV struck an open area. As a result, two people were injured. They are receiving medical care,” the statement reads.

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Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko also added that in the Dnipro district, debris fell on a two-story non-residential building. A fire has broken out.

Emergency services are heading to the scenes.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of Kyiv, debris from Russian drones fell on the grounds of a kindergarten and a park.