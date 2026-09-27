Russian Drone Attack On Novhorod-Siverskyi Injures Four People

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

“This evening, the Russians attacked a residential area of the city of Novhorod-Siverskyi with a drone -two girls aged 17 and 15, as well as a 19-year-old and a 27-year-old man, were injured,” the statement said.

Private residential buildings sustained damage and destruction as a result of the enemy strike.

Law enforcement officers are documenting the aftermath of the attack, recording the damage, and collecting evidence.

: Russia has launched 277 attack drones at Ukraine since yesterday, including 155 jet-powere

Information about the incident has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of September 22 in Borzna, Chernihiv region, Russian troops attacked an agricultural enterprise with strike drones, destroying a warehouse.