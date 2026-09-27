Shelter For 430 People Set Up In Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, the premises have been fully adapted to accommodate residents during air raids and shelling. The shelter has been equipped with lighting, places to rest, and everything necessary for prolonged and safe stays.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), an international humanitarian organization, contributed to equipping the shelter and creating appropriate conditions there.

Kyiv region building 47 new shelters, plans to install two more mobile shelters by year-end

The City Military Administration emphasized that amid continued enemy attacks, expanding and maintaining the readiness of the network of protective structures is a top priority for saving the lives of residents across all districts of Kherson.

As Ukrinform reported, systematic efforts are underway in the Kherson region to expand the network of protective structures, including the construction of underground hospitals and educational spaces, as well as the installation of reinforced-concrete shelters and the establishment of basic shelters in residential areas and near public transport stops.

Illustrative photo

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