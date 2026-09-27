Industry Professor, Business School, The University of Queensland

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Christoph Nedopil is Professor at the University of Queensland Business School in Brisbane, Australia. His work focuses on green industry transitions in Asia-Pacific with a focus on the role of sustainable finance and China.

He is also a Visiting Professor at FISF Fudan University, Shanghai, and Singapore Management University (SMU).

He has authored several reports, including the UNDP SDG Finance Taxonomy, and has published articles in leading journals like Science. Christoph serves as a board director in scaling sustainability in businesses and finance and is regularly quoted in major outlets like Financial Times and The Economist. Previously, he worked with the World Bank, German development agency GIZ, and held academic positions at leading universities in China.

–present Director Griffith Asia Institute, Griffith University

2008 TU Berlin, PhD

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