Neophytos Georgiou

Lecturer and Research Fellow, College of Human Sciences and Culture, Flinders University

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Dr Neophytos (Neo) Georgiou is a Lecturer in the School of Psychology at Flinders University and a member of the Flinders Autism Research Initiative. An early-career researcher specialising in conspiracy theories, misinformation, and online risk, his work explores why misleading narratives are so compelling, how individual differences shape engagement with harmful online content, and why some vulnerable and neurodivergent groups may face distinct risks online. He also develops accessible interventions to support safer and more confident online engagement.

A passionate science communicator, Neo has discussed his research across Australian radio, including ABC Radio Perth, ABC Radio Hobart, FiveAA Adelaide, Triple R Melbourne, and 4BC Queensland. His appearances have explored questions such as why conspiracy theories are so irresistible and why they remain difficult to challenge. He has published 30 academic papers on conspiracy beliefs, misinformation, neurodivergence, belief updating, and interventions designed to help people navigate information online.

–present Lecturer and Research Fellow, College of Human Sciences and Culture, Flinders University

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