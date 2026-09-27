Director, NHMRC Centre of Research Excellence on Achieving the Tobacco Endgame and ARC Future Fellow, The University of Queensland

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Professor Coral Gartner is the Director of the NHMRC Centre of Research Excellence on Achieving the Tobacco Endgame (Tobacco Endgame CRE). She leads a multidisciplinary research team of international experts located in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, to develop the evidence base for tobacco endgame strategies and to identify the most promising policies that could end the cigarette epidemic in Australia, and beyond. Her research program includes consideration of how these policies could be implemented, while mitigating potential unintended impacts and increasing equity. Her research methods span cohort studies, policy analyses, simulation modelling and mixed methods research.

Professor Gartner joined the University of Queensland in 2006. With undergraduate qualifications in environmental health and a PhD in environmental epidemiology, she completed a postdoctoral fellowship on tobacco control policy and held a NHMRC Career Development Fellowship (2014-2018). She has published over 250 academic works, including journal articles, book chapters, and submissions to government inquiries, and has served as an expert witness to a number of government inquiries and consultations.

2006–present Professor, The University of Queensland



2007 Queensland University of Technology, Doctor of Philosophy

2000 Queensland University of Technology, Bachelor of Health Science (Hons Class 1) 1996 Queensland University of Technology, Bachelor of Applied Science (Environmental Health)

Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco (Fellow)

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