Professor in History, University of Tasmania

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Kristyn Harman is a Professor in History at the University of Tasmania. She specialises in cross-cultural encounters across Britain's nineteenth-century colonies, and twentieth-century Australasia. Her thematic interests cohere around socio-cultural frontiers, including: transportation to, and within, the British Empire's penal colonies; frontier warfare; Indigenous incarceration; colonial domesticity; and the Australian and New Zealand home fronts during World War Two. Winner of the 2014 Australian Historical Association Kay Daniels award for her book Aboriginal Convicts, Kristyn's work is represented in top tier journals including the Journal of Colonialism and Colonial History, and the Journal of Imperial and Commonwealth History. Her latest book, Cleansing the Colony: Transporting Convicts from New Zealand to Van Diemen's Land, was published in 2017 by Otago University Press and long-listed in the Ockham New Zealand book awards 2018.

–present Senior Lecturer in History, University of Tasmania

2008 University of Tasmania, PhD

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