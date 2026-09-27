Sarah Stevens

Sarah is a Postdoctoral Research Fellow in the Adolescent Mental Health team at the Black Dog Institute at the University of New South Wales, Sydney. Her research focuses primarily on identifying factors which contribute to or mitigate risk for the development of mental ill health in adolescence, with a specific focus on reducing health disparities in marginalized and at-risk communities.

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