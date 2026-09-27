DR. SOLIMAN FAKEEH HOSPITAL JEDDAH RANKS AMONG THE WORLD's BEST IN FIVE SPECIALTIES AND LEADS SAUDI PRIVATE HOSPITALS IN FOUR IN NEWSWEEK 2027 RANKING.

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Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital – Jeddah has further strengthened its global presence in specialized healthcare, with five of its medical specialties included for the first time in Newsweek's World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2027 ranking, published in collaboration with Statista.

The official results placed Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital – Jeddah first among Saudi hospitals across both the public and private sectors in three specialties: Nephrology, Gastroenterology, and Pulmonology. The hospital also ranked first among private hospitals and second among all hospitals in Saudi Arabia in Urology.

50th globally out of 100 hospitals, and 1st among hospitals in Saudi Arabia across the public and private sectors.99th globally out of 175 hospitals, and 1st among hospitals in Saudi Arabia across the public and private sectors.129th globally out of 150 hospitals, and 1st among hospitals in Saudi Arabia across the public and private sectors.123rd globally out of 125 hospitals, 1st among private hospitals in Saudi Arabia, and 2nd among all hospitals in the Kingdom.291st globally out of 300 hospitals.

This recognition across five medical specialties reflects the continued advancement of Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital – Jeddah's capabilities in delivering advanced specialized care, supported by highly qualified medical professionals, modern technologies, and clinical practices centered on quality, patient safety, and improved health outcomes.

Dr. Mazen Fakeeh, President of Fakeeh Care Group, said:

“The inclusion of five specialties at Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital – Jeddah among the world's best, with three of them ranking first among Saudi hospitals, reflects the continued advancement of our clinical and specialized capabilities. It also recognizes the efforts of our medical teams in delivering care centered on quality and outcomes that matter to patients.

We continue to invest in medical talent, advanced technologies, and the development of care models and clinical practices, contributing to the advancement of specialized healthcare and strengthening Saudi Arabia's presence on the global healthcare map.”

This achievement builds on Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital – Jeddah's growing presence across international healthcare rankings and benchmarks. The hospital was included among the World's Best 250 Hospitals for 2026 and has maintained its position as the best private hospital in Saudi Arabia for five consecutive years, according to Newsweek rankings.

The hospital was also included among the Best Specialized Hospitals in the Middle East for 2026 across five medical specialties: Cardiology, Oncology, Pediatrics, Orthopedics, and Neurology.

Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital – Jeddah has further strengthened its specialized care capabilities by achieving 14 Centers of Excellence accreditations from the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), setting a global record for the highest number of accredited Centers of Excellence within a single hospital.

At the national level, the hospital has continued to achieve significant milestones in quality, patient safety, and institutional excellence. The Council of Health Insurance classified Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital – Jeddah as a“Market Leader” under the Daman Classification Program, after achieving a score of 110%. The hospital was also ranked among the top 10 healthcare providers in the program during the first half of 2025.

The hospital also achieved the Gold Level in Patient Safety Standards from the Saudi Patient Safety Center during the first cycle of the program, making it the first and only hospital in the Kingdom to achieve this level during that cycle. This recognition reinforces the hospital's commitment to implementing patient safety standards and advancing quality and continuous improvement practices.

The Newsweek World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2027 ranking reaffirms Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital – Jeddah's continued commitment to advancing its specialized services, strengthening its clinical capabilities, and investing in medical expertise and modern technologies. These efforts support the delivery of advanced healthcare in line with international best practices and standards, while contributing to the growing global presence of Saudi Arabia's healthcare sector.