Crypto News: Remittix Reveals Final Sale Price While Bitcoin Price Prediction Hits $250,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Sept. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has announced $0.46 as the price of the final stage of its RTX presale ahead of a scheduled Nov. 24 token debut. The announcement follows the project passing $32 million raised toward a $36 million hard cap as long-term Bitcoin price predictions renew discussion of a possible $250,000 BTC.









Bitcoin traded near $84,000 to $85,000 on Sept. 27. A move to $250,000 would require almost a threefold increase and would place Bitcoin's market value above $5 trillion at a similar circulating supply.

Remittix Turns Crypto Into a Usable Payment Route

Remittix is developing PayFi transfers intended to deliver fiat to compatible bank accounts after a sender funds the transaction with cryptocurrency. Planned support covers more than 30 fiat currencies and is aimed at cross-border use cases such as remote-work payments, family remittances and business settlement.

The project has also launched Remittix Markets, a perpetual trading platform with hundreds of pairs and more than $50 million in reported volume. Its iOS wallet is available with over 10,000 reported downloads, while an Android release remains planned.

Remittix Earn is in final testing with selected yields advertised up to 22% APY, subject to final terms. The planned wallet rebuild would give users a single environment for storing assets, trading, accessing earning features and initiating bank-bound transfers.

The $250,000 Bitcoin Forecast Has a Long Horizon

VanEck published a $250,000 long-term Bitcoin target in March 2023 and moved its target date to 2028. The firm described the valuation as approximately half gold's market capitalization at the time. The forecast is neither a near-term target nor a guarantee.

Bitcoin's liquidity, institutional ownership and fixed issuance profile provide an established investment proposition. Remittix is substantially earlier and focuses on customer activity rather than Bitcoin's store-of-value role.

A larger Bitcoin market could bring more users and capital into digital assets, but it would not automatically lift RTX or any altcoin. Remittix must generate demand through its own services, token structure and market access.

$0.46 Defines a Presale Stage, Not a Market Outcome

Remittix's Sept. 25 announcement listed RTX at $0.21 at that time and confirmed $0.46 for the final stage. The live checkout should be consulted for current terms. The first public-market price will depend on actual trading after launch.

More than 40,000 participants have joined the sale, according to the company. The upgraded dashboard gives those contributors greater visibility into their records and allocations, while the limited BINANCE500 campaign provides extra RTX on qualifying purchases.

The final sale price gives the presale a defined endpoint. The stronger long-term proposition is that PayFi, Markets, Earn and the wallet could place several services around the same customer. If Remittix delivers that integration, the Nov. 24 debut could begin a broader adoption phase rather than simply conclude fundraising.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing crypto-to-bank payment infrastructure alongside perpetual trading, mobile wallet access and planned earning products. RTX is scheduled to debut Nov. 24, 2026.

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