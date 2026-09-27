Kamaljeet, Suruchi Clinch 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold At Asian Games

Indian shooter Kamaljeet, who clinched gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games along with Suruchi Singh, said winning the top honour fulfilled his long-cherished dream and credited the support of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), Sports Authority of India (SAI) and everyone who contributed to their journey.

A Golden Victory at the Asian Games

Kamaljeet, along with his mixed doubles partner Suruchi Singh, clinched the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games. The Indian duo finished with a total of 484.6 points in the final to beat South Korea, which won silver with 478.0 points. Iran claimed the bronze medal with 415.8 points, while Indonesia finished with 349.4 points and was eliminated.

'Dream Fulfilled': Kamaljeet Credits Support System

After returning home with a gold medal, speaking to ANI, Kamaljeet said he was delighted to fulfil his dream of winning an Asian Games gold medal and credited the support of NRAI, SAI, and everyone involved in his journey. He also praised his partner Suruchi Singh, calling her a fantastic shooter.

“I am feeling absolutely wonderful. My dream has been fulfilled: the dream of a gold medal in the Asian Games. Everyone's support has been incredible: the NRAI, the SAI, and everybody. We are only here because of everyone's support. (About Suruchi) She is a fantastic shooter,” he said,

Indian Duo Smashes Asian Record

The Indian duo of Suruchi and Kamaljeet also smashed the Asian record, which was previously set by Uzbekistan (481.3) earlier this year in New Delhi during the Asian Shooting Championships event.

An 'Indescribable' Feeling

Speaking about the moment when the national flag was raised during the medal ceremony, Kamaljeet said the feeling was beyond words.

“The feeling of watching the tricolour flag go up is something that can not be described in words. There is no better feeling,” he said.

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