Italy's PM Thanks President Ilham Aliyev For Fuel Price Cap Gesture

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the decision to cap fuel prices across Italy.

She made the remarks in a post on her official page on X.

“Following Eni, IP has also chosen to cap fuel prices across the entire national territory. This is an important signal of attention to Italian families, confirming that it is possible to make a concrete contribution to containing the rising cost of fuel. I wish to thank the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for this gesture of attention that strengthens our cooperation, and the president of Socar, Rovshan Najaf,” she wroted.

Meloni said the Italian government would continue working to support families and protect their purchasing power amid the current international situation.

Meanwhile, recently State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Italian company Eni S.p.A. have exchanged a Protocol on the completion of the transaction under which SOCAR acquired a 10% stake in the Baleine oil and gas field development project in Côte d'Ivoire.

According to SOCAR, following the completion of the transaction, the project partners' stakes are distributed as follows: Eni - 37.25%, Vitol - 30%, Côte d'Ivoire's national oil and gas company Petroci - 22.75%, and SOCAR - 10%.

"The acquisition of the stake will provide SOCAR with access to Africa's upstream sector and will become part of the company's long-term strategy to expand its global exploration and production activities," the company said.