Worldskills Shanghai 2026: India Bags 6 Silver Medals In Stellar Show

In a major boost to the country's vocational and technical prowess on the global stage, Indian competitors delivered a stellar performance at the WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, clinching six silver medals across a diverse range of categories, including Industrial Design, Retail Sales, and Bakery. Among the top achievers was Baker Smriti Nambiar, who not only bagged a silver medal but was also honoured with the prestigious 'Best of the Nation' award for India.

India's Medal Winners Speak

Expressing her joy, Smriti Nambiar told ANI, "It feels great... I just found out about the Best of the Nation award and the fact that I won it. I got the silver medal as well as this... I am very grateful to everyone: my mentor, my family, my parents, all the chefs I've worked with. It's because of them that I was able to achieve this."

In the Digital Interactive Media Design category, Kovid Ajay Gangrade secured a silver medal after rigorous rounds of competition. "It is absolutely unreal. Being here, winning the medal just makes all of the preparation and the work you put in make it all worth it," Gangrade stated.

Mohammed Salam added another silver to the country's tally in Dental Prosthetics. Speaking to ANI, Salam underscored the fierce competition, stating, "I am overjoyed; I put in a tremendous amount of effort to reach this stage and represent the Indian team. Thank you so much for all the support. This was my first time in a competition like this; there were four competitors, and the margins were incredibly tight, but today, I stand here as the winner... I want to mentor the next generation and help enhance India's skill set."

Making history in Retail Sales, Saniya Joshi won silver in what marked India's maiden participation in the category. "I'm super happy that I am representing India on this platform and that I brought home a medal for India. I'm so glad that I made it. And I'm super grateful for all the people who have supported me throughout my journey. This medal doesn't belong just to me-it's for India, and it belongs to each and every person who has joined me on this journey. I know it's the first time India has participated in this skill, and even the skill itself is new. I'm very happy that on the first go, we won a medal, and my team finally made it," Joshi told ANI.

Mehrunissa Begum secured silver in Logistics and Freight Forwarding, tracing her journey from an internship to the global podium. Speaking to ANI, she said, "I really can't describe how it feels, because of all the hard work put into it, putting my whole heart and soul into it. Now that I'm here, this medal literally means a lot-honestly, it means so much. I'm speechless." Recalling her path, she added, "When I was doing an internship at my Chief Expert's company, I observed the training of the previous competitor. That gave me motivation and inspiration, and I started observing everything from then on. Step by step, I moved forward-state competitions, regionals, then IndiaSkills. When I found out I won gold at the nationals, I got the opportunity to represent India. From there, it was three months of intense hard training-managing work, routine, anxiety, everything. And now I'm here, a year later. I just want to say that everyone in Gen Z knows how powerful they are, and how much passion and talent they possess inside. Just bring it out. If I can do it, anyone can do it. Just step up, guys, and do it!"

Parth Vohra bagged a silver medal in Industrial Design Technology and credited the institutional ecosystem under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. "I'm feeling really proud and really excited to be here and winning a medal for my country. I was the one just sitting at home last year, and one of my faculty members told me to apply for this competition. While applying, I didn't imagine that I would be the one representing the country. Luckily, I am the one wearing the medal today, and I feel really proud... And I would really like to thank the Ministry of Skill Development and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing us with this opportunity," Vohra told ANI.

Vohra added, "To the youth, I would like to say: don't just sit there. Come out into the arena, showcase your skills, apply for IndiaSkills, and you could be the one holding this flag and medal next time. Last year, I applied on the IndiaSkills website. There were multiple rounds: state rounds, regionals, and nationals. If you have the skill, you will get through, and this is the stage you reach when you clear the IndiaSkills competition."

Historic Top 10 Finish

Team India secured 10th position at the 48th WorldSkills Competition, Shanghai 2026, winning 6 Silver Medals and 20 Medals for Excellence as the prestigious international skills competition concluded in Shanghai, China. Improving upon its 13th-place finish at WorldSkills Lyon 2024, where India secured four Bronze Medals and 12 Medals for Excellence, the result marks an important milestone for the country's skilled youth on the global stage.

The Ecosystem Behind the Success

India's participation at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 was coordinated by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), with support from Sector Skill Councils, industry partners, training institutions, technical experts and other stakeholders. (ANI)

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