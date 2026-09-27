Crypto News: Remittix Announces $0.46 Final Price Ahead Of Its Market Debut As BNB Price Prediction Targets $1,500

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Sept. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has confirmed that the final stage of its RTX presale will be priced at $0.46 before the token's scheduled Nov. 24, 2026, debut. The final-stage announcement follows the PayFi project crossing $32 million in contributions and comes as bullish BNB price predictions discuss a possible move toward $1,500.









RTX was listed at $0.21 in Remittix's Sept. 25 update, meaning $0.46 is a later presale stage rather than the verified current price. It also does not guarantee the price at which RTX will begin trading publicly.

A Broader Product Case Behind RTX

Remittix is developing crypto-funded transfers designed to settle as fiat in compatible bank accounts across more than 30 target currencies. The service is intended to simplify cross-border payments by reducing the number of exchanges, withdrawals and conversions a recipient must manage.

Remittix Markets, the project's live trading platform, offers hundreds of perpetual contracts and has recorded more than $50 million in reported volume. The iOS wallet has surpassed 10,000 reported downloads, with Android availability planned.

The upcoming Remittix Earn product is in final testing and is expected to advertise yields up to 22% APY on eligible assets under final terms. A full wallet rebuild is intended to connect PayFi, Markets, Earn and RTX so users can move between payments and other digital-asset services.

BNB's Route to $1,500

BNB traded around $775 on Sept. 27. Reaching $1,500 would require appreciation of approximately 94%, along with sustained demand across the BNB Chain ecosystem and the broader crypto market.

BNB benefits from established exchange utility, blockchain activity and a deep public market. A $1,500 forecast remains speculative, however, and would depend on market liquidity, regulatory conditions and continued network adoption.

Remittix represents a different stage of the market. BNB has years of public price history, whereas RTX is preparing for initial price discovery. Remittix's potential advantage is the opportunity to establish payment, trading and wallet activity before and around the token debut.

Final-Stage Pricing Clarifies the Presale Path

Remittix reports over 40,000 participants and a $36 million hard cap. Announcing the $0.46 final tier gives buyers a clearer view of the remaining presale ladder, while the Nov. 24 date creates a defined transition to the planned public-market phase.

The new contributor dashboard supports that transition by displaying allocations and stage information. The seven-day BINANCE500 campaign offers additional RTX on qualifying purchases, but the code does not confirm a Binance relationship or listing.

Remittix's growth case depends on whether the project can convert early participants into users of payments, Markets and the rebuilt wallet. A connected platform serving several financial needs could provide a stronger foundation for RTX than presale pricing alone.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing a connected crypto-finance platform centered on PayFi settlement, perpetual trading, mobile wallets and planned earning tools. RTX is scheduled to debut Nov. 24, 2026.

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