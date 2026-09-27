Anupam Kher Pays Tribute To Ashok Singhal, To Star In 'Shri Rambhoomi'

Anupam Kher Pays Tribute to Ashok Singhal

Veteran actor Anupam Kher paid tribute to Ashok Singhal on his birth centenary, remembering his contribution to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement and sharing his experience of portraying the late Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader in the upcoming film 'Shri Rambhoomi'.

Kher shared a post on his Instagram handle,“On the birth centenary of revered Ashok Singhal ji, I offer my heartfelt respects to him. He dedicated his life to the nation, religion and culture. His contribution to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement will always be remembered.”

In August, actor Anupam Kher has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film 'Shri Rambhoomi'. The actor began shooting in July, when he shared a video from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

On Portraying Singhal in 'Shri Rambhoomi'

Sharing his experience of playing Singhal in the film, Kher said,“It is an honour for me to portray the role of Ashok Singhal ji in the film 'Shri Rambhoomi'.”

“While playing this character, I have made every effort to understand his personality and bring it alive on screen. I hope I have been able to do justice to him,” he added.

He further urged audiences to watch the film after its release and concluded his post with“Jai Shri Ram!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Birth Centenary Year Ceremony Inaugurated

The birth centenary year ceremony of former VHP leader Ashok Singhal was inaugurated on Sunday at a grand ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Ashok Singhal Foundation.

According to a release, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was the Chief Guest, led the nation in paying tribute to the late Ashok Singhal, whose life was devoted to Indian culture, spiritual awakening, the organisation of Hindu society, and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The ceremony honoured his inspiring life, far-sighted thought, and contribution to the nation and society. (ANI)

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