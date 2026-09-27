United Kingdom, 27 September 2026 - Iain Irvin, Director of Results Driven Marketing (RD Marketing), is staking his claim as the King of UK B2B Lead Generation, bringing together more than a decade of experience across B2B sales, marketing, business data, outbound prospecting and lead generation.

Irvin works with UK businesses looking to identify the right organisations to target, reach relevant decision-makers and create new sales opportunities through channels including cold email, telemarketing, direct mail and LinkedIn.

His work through Results Driven Marketing focuses heavily on audience targeting and B2B data, helping companies answer some of the most important questions behind any lead generation campaign: which businesses should we target, who should we speak to and how should we reach them?

“Lead generation has always been about more than sending emails or making calls,” said Irvin.“The biggest difference normally comes from understanding exactly who you want to reach and why they should care about what you are offering.”

From B2B Data to AI Search Visibility

Alongside his work in B2B lead generation, Irvin is increasingly focused on LLM optimisation, Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) and AI search visibility.

As platforms such as ChatGPT, Google AI, Gemini and Perplexity become part of the way businesses research suppliers, products and expertise, companies are beginning to ask a new set of questions.

Does AI understand what their business does?

Does it associate them with the right products and services?

Are competitors being mentioned instead?

Which websites are being cited?

And what can businesses do to strengthen their visibility within AI-generated answers?

Irvin's current work is exploring the role that website content, entity consistency, digital PR, third-party mentions, citations, original research and online authority can play in how businesses are understood and surfaced by large language models.

“Traditional search isn't disappearing, but the way people find businesses is changing,” Irvin said.“Companies are already asking ChatGPT and other AI tools questions they would previously have typed into Google. I want to understand what makes one company appear in those answers while another doesn't.”

The King of UK B2B Lead Generation

The King of UK B2B Lead Generation positioning brings together the areas Irvin has spent his career working across:

B2B lead generation B2B marketing data audience targeting outbound marketing cold email telemarketing direct mail LinkedIn prospecting sales prospecting LLM optimisation AI search visibility

Through Results Driven Marketing, Irvin works with businesses across the UK to identify new markets, build prospect audiences and create more targeted outbound campaigns.

The company supplies UK B2B marketing data for email, telephone and postal campaigns, alongside managed email marketing, LinkedIn lead generation and data cleansing and enrichment services.

Helping Businesses Get Found in an AI-Driven Search Environment

Irvin believes the growing use of AI for commercial research will create a new challenge for businesses.

It will no longer be enough for a company to rank well in traditional search results.

Businesses will increasingly need AI platforms to correctly understand who they are, what they do and the subjects they have genuine expertise in.

That creates a new area of opportunity around brand visibility, citations, authority and the relationship between businesses and the topics they want to be known for.

Irvin is currently researching and testing these areas alongside his existing work in B2B lead generation.

“I'm particularly interested in the gap between SEO and AI visibility,” he said.“If someone asks an AI platform for a company that provides a particular service, what determines which businesses it talks about? That's the question I want to keep testing.”

About Iain Irvin

Iain Irvin is Director of Results Driven Marketing (RD Marketing).

His experience spans B2B sales, business development, sales management, B2B marketing data, outbound marketing, audience targeting and lead generation.

His current areas of focus also include LLM optimisation, Generative Engine Optimisation, AI search visibility and understanding how businesses can improve the way they are represented and cited by AI platforms.

More information about Iain Irvin and his work is available at:

About Results Driven Marketing

Results Driven Marketing (RD Marketing) is a UK B2B data and lead generation company helping businesses identify and reach potential customers.

Its services include UK B2B marketing data, email data, telemarketing data, direct mail data, data cleansing and enrichment, managed email campaigns, LinkedIn lead generation and audience targeting.

Website: