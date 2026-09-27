PDP's Para Submits Amendment To Statehood Resolution In J&K Assembly

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)PDP MLA Waheed Para has submitted an amendment to the statehood resolution moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, seeking reinstatement of special provisions for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution.

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According to the amendment, Para has sought to add“restoring Article 370 and Article 35A in their original form” to the resolution that was tabled by Abdullah on Friday.

The MLA from Pulwama has submitted the amendment to the secretariat of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

BJP MLAs on Friday created a ruckus soon after the chief minister brought the resolution in the assembly for immediate restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

“In addition to the resolutions passed by this House on 26 June 2000 and 6 November 2024, the House calls upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and resolves that this resolution be forwarded to the Government of India,” Abdullah's resolution read.

The NC-led government headed by Farooq Abdullah had passed a resolution on June 26, 2000 for restoration of greater autonomy as existed before August 9, 1953.

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On November 6, 2024, the House passed a resolution seeking the restoration of special status.

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The BJP has sought dismissal of the Omar Abdullah government, alleging that its recent moves are aimed at reviving an earlier political arrangement and challenging the constitutional framework.

BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma accused the NC-Congress government in the Union Territory of attempting to overrun its constitutional domain by moving a resolution in the Assembly that, he claimed, sought to revive issues related to autonomy and the pre-1953 constitutional arrangement.