MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) The Sanctuary Expands to Six Charlotte-Area Senior Care Residences The Sanctuary Senior Care has reached a six-residence milestone in the Charlotte area, expanding access to its small-home assisted living and memory-care model across Stonehaven, Carmel, and SouthPark.

September 27, 2026 11:33 AM EDT | Source: Plentisoft

Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2026) - The Sanctuary Senior Care today announced that it has expanded to six residential assisted living and memory-care locations serving older adults and families across the Charlotte area.







The Sanctuary Expands to Six Charlotte-Area Senior Care Residences

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The six-home milestone reflects The Sanctuary's continued development of a small-home care model for families seeking support for loved ones with evolving daily-living, assisted-living, and memory-care needs.

The Sanctuary's current residential locations include The Sanctuary-Ciscayne, The Sanctuary-Bismark, and The Sanctuary-Glenridge in Stonehaven; The Sanctuary-Quail Hunt in Carmel; and The Sanctuary-Allison and The Sanctuary-Cotillion in SouthPark.

"This is an important milestone for our organization and for the families we serve," said Jessica Saks, Co-Owner of The Sanctuary Senior Care. "Reaching six residences gives us the opportunity to serve more Charlotte-area families while remaining committed to the personal, residential experience that has always shaped The Sanctuary."

Each Sanctuary residence is designed as a home-based setting intended to provide individualized support in a smaller community environment. The organization serves older adults who may need assistance with activities of daily living, medication routines, meals, mobility, personal care, memory changes, or increasing care needs.

The expansion provides additional options for families who are evaluating assisted living or memory-care settings in established Charlotte neighborhoods. Rather than operating from one large institutional campus, The Sanctuary's six residences are positioned in Stonehaven, Carmel, and SouthPark, offering families multiple locations to consider based on care needs, neighborhood preference, and availability.

The Sanctuary's approach centers on individualized care planning, regular family communication, 24/7 support, and meaningful engagement for residents. Team members work with families to learn about a resident's routines, interests, history, preferences, and evolving needs so that care can be adapted over time.

For families navigating Alzheimer's disease, other forms of dementia, mobility changes, fall concerns, or the growing demands of caregiving at home, the availability of small, residential settings can provide another option to explore. The Sanctuary's model is intended to combine hands-on assistance with an environment that feels more familiar and personal than a large-scale facility.

"Families are looking for care that supports safety while also honoring dignity, individuality, and connection," Saks said. "Our growth allows us to welcome more residents while preserving the close relationships and home-like setting that families value."

The six-residence portfolio includes homes described by The Sanctuary as being situated in tree-lined Stonehaven, a southern-style Stonehaven residence, a contemporary Stonehaven location, a cul-de-sac location in Carmel, and two custom-built SouthPark residences.

The Sanctuary provides support for residents with a range of needs, including assisted living, memory care, daily-living assistance, meals, medication support, housekeeping, activities, mobility support, and total care as needs change. The organization works with residents and families to establish personalized plans that reflect each person's individual situation.

The announcement comes as many Charlotte families are seeking information about senior care options for parents, spouses, and other loved ones. The Sanctuary encourages families to schedule a visit, ask questions about staffing and care planning, and explore which residential setting may best match their loved one's needs.

To learn more about The Sanctuary's six Charlotte-area residences or to schedule a tour, visit or call 704-233-3374.

About The Sanctuary Senior Care The Sanctuary Senior Care provides residential assisted living and memory-care support for older adults in the Charlotte area. The organization operates six homes in Stonehaven, Carmel, and SouthPark: Ciscayne, Bismark, Glenridge, Quail Hunt, Allison, and Cotillion. Learn more at .

Contact Info:

Name: Jessica Saks

Email: ...

Organization: The Sanctuary

Address: 6741 Ciscayne Place, Charlotte, North Carolina 28211, United States

Phone: +1-704-233-3374

Website:

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Source: Plentisoft