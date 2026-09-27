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San Beauchemin

San Beauchemin


2026-09-27 03:07:16
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Doctoral Researcher, School of Political Studies, L'Université d'Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Profile Articles

San Beauchemin is currently pursuing a Ph.D. from the School of Political Studies at the University of Ottawa and specializes in the study of genocide denial.

Experience
  • –present Doctoral Researcher, L'Université d'Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Education
  • 2023 Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, Master of Arts in International Relations

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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