Cornelia Schneider

Professor, Education, Mount Saint Vincent University

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Inclusive Education, Disability Studies, Sociology of Childhood, Sociology of Education, Comparative Education

I have a strong European background. Born and raised in Nuremberg (Germany), I did my first academic studies at the University of Würzburg in Bavaria and graduated from there with Special Education Teacher Training in 2001. I then achieved my Master's degree in Educational Sciences from University René Descartes in Paris (Faculté des Sciences humaines et sociales – Sorbonne) in 2002. In 2002 I began lecturing in Sociology of Education and Disability at the University René Descartes in Paris. I accomplished my PhD examining Peer Relationships in Mainstream Classrooms Between Children With and Without Disabilities in 2006.

Since my arrival in Canada 20 years ago, my work has been focusing on people who are involved in educational processes, especially children themselves, in the perspective of sociology of childhood and disability studies, recognizing children as actors. Furthermore, my comparative approach is a very interesting viewpoint on issues in educational and inclusive policies, strategies and practices. More recently, my work has increasingly turned towards policy work and inclusive practices in order to better support schools and (beginning) teachers in their inclusive education work.

I am publishing in English, French and occasionally German.

2007–present Professor, Mount Saint Vincent University

2006 Université Paris Descartes - Sorbonne, PhD Sciences de l'éducation

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