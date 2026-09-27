Railway Cable Theft Causes Major Train Disruptions In Germany

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Vandalism and cable theft on a railway line in the western German city of Gelsenkirchen caused major disruptions to regional and long-distance train services across the country on September 26.

The incident affected long-distance connections, including services between Dortmund and Munich, Hamburg and Basel, and northern Germany and Cologne. Around 300 trains were affected by the disruption.

Gelsenkirchen police said they launched an investigation after cables along the railway tracks in the Ückendorf district were cut at several points and partially stolen during the night. The damage caused signaling and train control systems to fail, preventing trains from reaching Gelsenkirchen's main railway station from 4:55 a.m.

Investigators from the federal and state police examined the site and secured evidence. The perpetrators remain unidentified, and the investigation is ongoing.

Following repair work, train services in the Gelsenkirchen area gradually resumed around midday, although delays and some cancellations continued into the afternoon.