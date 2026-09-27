Donald Trump Says Efforts Continue To Resolve Russia-Ukraine Conflict

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US President Donald Trump has said that he is continuing efforts to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump made the remarks while answering questions from journalists.

He said that he had resolved eight wars and noted that most of those conflicts had not been connected to him.

Referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Trump said that he was working toward a resolution but described it as the most complicated of the conflicts he had addressed.

The US president's remarks come amid continued diplomatic efforts to find a way to end the fighting between Russia and Ukraine.