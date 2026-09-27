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Turkish President Commemorates Azerbaijani Martyrs

Turkish President Commemorates Azerbaijani Martyrs


2026-09-27 03:06:54
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has paid tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs who fought for the liberation of Karabakh on September 27 - Remembrance Day.

In a post on his X account marking Remembrance Day, Erdogan said that he commemorated with mercy the Azerbaijani heroes who fought to liberate Karabakh from occupation and regain its freedom, while expressing respect for the country's war veterans.

He also reaffirmed that Karabakh is Azerbaijani territory and said it would remain so forever.

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