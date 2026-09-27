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Drone Hits Apartment Building In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.
"According to preliminary information, a UAV struck a nine-story residential building in the Darnytskyi district. Information about casualties is being clarified," the statement said.Read also: Enterprise damaged, one person injured in Russian drone attack on Fastiv district
As Ukrinform reported, a four-story non-residential building was hit in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district.
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