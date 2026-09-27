Drone Hits Apartment Building In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

"According to preliminary information, a UAV struck a nine-story residential building in the Darnytskyi district. Information about casualties is being clarified," the statement said.

Enterprise damaged, one person injured in Russian drone attack on Fastiv district

As Ukrinform reported, a four-story non-residential building was hit in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district.