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Drone Hits Apartment Building In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District

Drone Hits Apartment Building In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District


2026-09-27 03:06:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

"According to preliminary information, a UAV struck a nine-story residential building in the Darnytskyi district. Information about casualties is being clarified," the statement said.

Read also: Enterprise damaged, one person injured in Russian drone attack on Fastiv district

As Ukrinform reported, a four-story non-residential building was hit in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district.

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