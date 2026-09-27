Marines Clear Five Square Kilometers Of Russian Forces In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the brigade reported this on Facebook and released a corresponding video.

“The Marines conducted Operation Audit to identify the enemy and cleared an area of 5 square kilometers,” the statement said. As a result, soldiers of the 40th Separate Marine Brigade captured two Russian military personnel and eliminated the rest of those identified.

Ukrainian forces destroy Russian ammunition depot in Huliaipole

The flow of enemy infiltrators in this part of the Pokrovsk sector was stopped through the joint efforts of a separate sniper company, a separate reconnaissance company, and the 1st Marine Battalion of the 40th Separate Marine Brigade.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that over the course of a week, Ukrainian units had neutralized 10,660 Russian military personnel-killed or wounded-across all areas of active hostilities.

Photo: 40th Separate Marine Brigade