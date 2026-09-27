Marines Clear Five Square Kilometers Of Russian Forces In Pokrovsk Sector
“The Marines conducted Operation Audit to identify the enemy and cleared an area of 5 square kilometers,” the statement said. As a result, soldiers of the 40th Separate Marine Brigade captured two Russian military personnel and eliminated the rest of those identified.Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy Russian ammunition depot in Huliaipole
The flow of enemy infiltrators in this part of the Pokrovsk sector was stopped through the joint efforts of a separate sniper company, a separate reconnaissance company, and the 1st Marine Battalion of the 40th Separate Marine Brigade.
As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that over the course of a week, Ukrainian units had neutralized 10,660 Russian military personnel-killed or wounded-across all areas of active hostilities.
Photo: 40th Separate Marine Brigade
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