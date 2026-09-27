Cars Catch Fire In Kyiv's Solomianskyi District After Drone Debris Falls

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

"Cars are on fire in the Solomianskyi district as a result of falling UAV debris," the statement said.

According to Klitschko, emergency services were heading to the scene.

Russian airstrikes in Sumy leaves two killed, five injured

As Ukrinform reported, a Russian drone struck a nine-story residential building in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, injuring one person.

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