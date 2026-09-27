Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Cars Catch Fire In Kyiv's Solomianskyi District After Drone Debris Falls

Cars Catch Fire In Kyiv's Solomianskyi District After Drone Debris Falls


2026-09-27 03:06:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

"Cars are on fire in the Solomianskyi district as a result of falling UAV debris," the statement said.

According to Klitschko, emergency services were heading to the scene.

Read also: Russian airstrikes in Sumy leaves two killed, five injured

As Ukrinform reported, a Russian drone struck a nine-story residential building in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, injuring one person.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN27092026000193011044ID1111722992



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search