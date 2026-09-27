Ukraine Needs Expanded Starlink/Starshield Capabilities To Strike Missile Systems In Russia - Budanov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said this in an interview with Newsforce, according to Ukrinform, citing his Telegram channel.

"We critically need missiles for Patriot systems. We are also extremely interested in the capabilities provided by Starlink and Starshield. We urgently need these capabilities to counter and strike Russian missile systems from which missiles are launched that terrorize Ukraine's civilian population," he said.

According to Budanov, Ukraine's current level of access is insufficient. He said that expanded capabilities were needed, including broader coverage.

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As Ukrinform reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine had reached concrete agreements on obtaining licenses to manufacture missiles for Patriot air-defense systems.