Ukraine Needs Expanded Starlink/Starshield Capabilities To Strike Missile Systems In Russia - Budanov
"We critically need missiles for Patriot systems. We are also extremely interested in the capabilities provided by Starlink and Starshield. We urgently need these capabilities to counter and strike Russian missile systems from which missiles are launched that terrorize Ukraine's civilian population," he said.
According to Budanov, Ukraine's current level of access is insufficient. He said that expanded capabilities were needed, including broader coverage.Read also: Zelensky awards Elon Musk Order of Freedom
As Ukrinform reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine had reached concrete agreements on obtaining licenses to manufacture missiles for Patriot air-defense systems.
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