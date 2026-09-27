Ukrenergo Forecasts No Power Outages On Monday
"No consumption restrictions are planned for tomorrow, Monday," the company said.
The company urged consumers to shift their use of high-power appliances to the daytime hours between 11:00 and 15:00 and to conserve electricity during the evening peak hours from 17:00 to 22:00.Read also: Russian attacks cause new power outages in six regions
As Ukrinform reported, a power line was damaged in Poltava district after a Russian drone fell, leaving nearly 500 consumers without electricity.
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