Ukrenergo Forecasts No Power Outages On Monday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, national power grid operator Ukrenergo reported this on Telegram.

"No consumption restrictions are planned for tomorrow, Monday," the company said.

The company urged consumers to shift their use of high-power appliances to the daytime hours between 11:00 and 15:00 and to conserve electricity during the evening peak hours from 17:00 to 22:00.

Russian attacks cause new power outages in six regions

As Ukrinform reported, a power line was damaged in Poltava district after a Russian drone fell, leaving nearly 500 consumers without electricity.