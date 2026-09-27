Poland Ready To Build Factory To Produce Patriot Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the country's Deputy Minister of Defense, Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka, made this statement, as reported by DW.

According to her, in that case, production would take place in a secure area.

She added that the process, in which Warsaw is seeking to establish a service center and, in the long term, Patriot missile production facilities, is not dependent on the situation surrounding Ukraine.

“My counterparts in Washington have confirmed that even if such a decision is made regarding Ukraine, it will not change our efforts or put an end to the agreement for Poland,” Sobkowiak-Czarnecka emphasized.

On September 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that his counterpart, Donald Trump, had made a“final decision” to grant Kyiv licenses to produce Patriot missiles. The Polish Deputy Minister of Defense recalled that the White House chief had already made a similar statement earlier at the NATO summit in Ankara, though he later expressed doubts about it.

“We'll see how this plays out,” Sobkowiak-Czarnecka added.

In late August, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Paweł Zalewski stated that his country has the manufacturing capacity and is ready to begin producing PAC-3 interceptor missiles for Patriot systems on its territory, and is also ready to cooperate with Ukraine in this area.

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According to him, Poland may consider the possibility of jointly producing interceptor missiles with Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced an agreement to transfer a batch of missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine, but did not specify with which country the agreement was reached.

Photo: NOS