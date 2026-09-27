Russian Shelling Damages Businesses In Dnipro And Kryvyi Rih

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“In Dnipro, a business, a sports school, an educational institution, apartment buildings, and cars were damaged. In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanetsk, and Pokrovsk were affected. Apartment buildings and private homes were damaged. In Kryvyi Rih, a business was destroyed,” he said.

According to Vitalii Shpak, head of the Kryvyi Rih Regional Military Administration, no one was injured.

Russian airstrikes in Sumy leaves two killed, five injured

As previously reported, Russian forces have attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykiv districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times since the evening of September 26. One person was wounded.

Photo: Regional Military Administration