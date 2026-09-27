Kravchuk: Ukrainian Delegation To Raise Veteran Support And Journalist Protection At PACE

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Yevheniia Kravchuk, a member of the Ukrainian delegation and a member of the Verkhovna Rada, shared this information in a comment to a Ukrinform correspondent.

According to her, the delegation will also use plenary debates, committee meetings, and bilateral meetings to draw attention to Russia's massive attacks on civilian targets and critical infrastructure, the humanitarian situation in occupied Oleshky, and Ukraine's needs as winter approaches.

“As for the resolutions, the main focus is on veterans of the Russia-Ukraine war. Two draft resolutions will be considered and put to a vote at once. One was authored by Polish MP Jan Filip Libicki, who, in fact, focused on researching the situation of Ukrainian veterans who have suffered severe injuries. It contains very specific recommendations regarding support for Ukrainian authorities and civil society organizations. This is because, in terms of numbers, we currently have the largest number of veterans returning home since the end of World War II. The second resolution concerns veteran policy in Europe as a whole.“The rapporteur on this issue is Lesia Zaburanna, a member of our delegation,” Kravchuk said.

She noted that events outside the session hall will also be dedicated to the topic of veterans-an exhibition opening, a film screening, and a performance by a veterans' theater troupe are planned in Strasbourg.

“Another important issue for Ukraine is how to ensure compliance with the ECHR's rulings regarding Russia, specifically the payment of awarded compensation. This is a complex issue, given that Russia has been expelled from the Council of Europe. However, the report explores various options for ensuring that these rulings are ultimately enforced,” the MP noted.

She reminded that Russia remained a party to the European Convention on Human Rights until September 16, 2022. The ECHR continues to consider complaints regarding its actions committed prior to that date.

On Wednesday, PACE will hold a debate and vote on a resolution regarding the growing threats to media pluralism and media independence.

“I plan to speak on behalf of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe and raise the issue of Russian attacks on Ukrainian media and journalists,” Kravchuk added.

Hearings featuring Assembly President Petra Bayer and Ukrainian journalist Natalia Gumenyuk are also planned as part of the session. The Verkhovna Rada's temporary investigative commission, which is investigating Russia's crimes against journalists and other media workers, will hold separate meetings at the Council of Europe and the European Court of Human Rights.

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“There will also be 'Victory for Viktoria' events-a special day to honor war correspondents, initiated by PACE in memory of journalist Viktoria Roshchina. This day is dedicated to her memory but is intended to draw attention to the importance of the work of all war correspondents. We will also discuss female journalists covering the war,” Kravchuk explained.

The session's agenda also includes debates on threats to the International Criminal Court. On the opening day, the Václav Havel Prize will be awarded for contributions to the protection of human rights, and a roundtable will be held on the so-called elections in Russia. The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset; the President of the European Court of Human Rights, Matthias Guillomar; German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul; Portuguese President António José Seguro; and Prince Albert II of Monaco are scheduled to address the Assembly.

As reported by Ukrinform, the PACE Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights called for the creation, under the auspices of the Council of Europe, of a mechanism that would allow for the use of Russia' frozen state assets to pay compensation to Ukraine in accordance with the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights.